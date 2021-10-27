The Northern Ireland Office can directly instruct trusts to provide abortion services | Northern Ireland

Brandon Lewis could bypass the Northern Ireland executive and directly instruct nations’ health beliefs to provide abortion services, warning leaders in a revealing letter that persistent delay is unacceptable conduct in public office.

The Secretary of Northern Ireland wrote to the First Minister, Paul Givan, and his Deputy, Michelle ONEill, warning that soon there would be no alternative but to take further steps to ensure that women and girls have access to services. of abortion as decided by parliament, and which are entitled.

The Guardian understands that the Northern Ireland Office can explore working directly with health funds to enforce the abortion provision if Stormont does not take steps to make sure they do. Lewis warned in his letter that continued failure could make Stormont in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In a separate letter to Health Minister Robin Swann, Lewis asked to see a detailed assessment of progress to date and a roadmap for meeting the March 2022 deadline. He said NIO officials were blocked from attending the meetings. with the department, which he called unacceptable.

Abortion was decriminalized in Northern Ireland in October 2019 following a vote in Westminster led by Labor MP Stella Creasy. But since the Northern Ireland Department of Health has not commissioned or funded any services, let some trusts try to provide a service without funding or framework.

Previously in Northern Ireland abortions were allowed only if a woman’s life was in danger or if she was at risk of permanent damage to her mental or physical health. This meant in most cases that women seeking service were forced to make sometimes traumatic trips to England, risking prosecution.

Earlier this year, Lewis said he would take unprecedented action and use parliament to give himself new powers to put services to work. Stormont has been formally ordered to put the services to work before the end of March 2022, but there has been little material improvement.

A high court judge ruled this month that Lewis had failed to fulfill his duties to provide full abortion services in Northern Ireland after a judicial review was brought in by a woman who was told to travel to England for an abortion during the pandemic.

Lewis said earlier that he was disappointed with the decision, adding that he had been the only party to have taken steps to force the executive to provide the services.

In the letter revealed to the Guardian, Lewis warned Givan and ONeill that he was prepared to undertake further unprecedented intervention in the Northern Ireland health service, saying it was completely unacceptable to attempt to block a legal task.

“I strongly believe that there is also a moral duty to women and girls to ensure that they are given their basic human rights the same rights that are offered to women and girls in the rest of the UK,” he wrote.

The executive cannot continue to delay in this matter and the court may very well conclude that a decision not to agree with the proposals for the commissioning of services violates Article 8 of the ECHR.

Lewis said he agreed with the judge who called the delay disturbing.

In fact, I would go further. Those who are in public office must respect their legal obligations regardless of whether or not they agree with the law in question, he writes in the letter.

Lewis said that if it became clear to me that the Department of Health or the executive was not making enough progress, or intended to block this issue, I would have no choice but to take further steps to ensure that women and girls have access to abortion services. as decided by parliament and to which they are entitled.