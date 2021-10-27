Vatican says Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to meet with indigenous leaders

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts to reconcile indigenous people following the discovery this summer of hundreds of possible burial sites in former church-run residential schools, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the Vatican said the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) had invited the Pope to make an apostolic visit to Canada “also in the context of the long pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples.”

The Vatican says Francesco has shown his “willingness” to visit Canada on a date to be determined. Given the time usually required to arrange a papal visit abroad, it seemed unlikely that such a pilgrimage would take place this year.

“Bishops of Canada have been engaged in meaningful discussions with indigenous peoples, especially those affected by residential schools, who have shared stories of the suffering and challenges they continue to experience,” said Rev. Fr. Raymond Poisson, president of the CCCB.

“We pray that Pope Francis’ visit to Canada will be an important milestone in the journey to reconciliation and healing.”

The minister demands ‘full recognition’ from the Pope for the damage caused

Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller told reporters in Ottawa that the Pope’s next visit has been requested for a long time.

“I think for the Holy Father, in whom many believers saw a lot of hope when he was placed, full and complete recognition of the harm done to indigenous peoples was at the top of the list of what they wanted to see him do in Canada. , in the territory “, he said.

“I know there are mixed views, mixed perspectives on this, but in the grand scheme of what we call reconciliation, I think of indigenous peoples, that full recognition of the harm done is something that has long been expected of itself. Holy Father. “

FRIEND | Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations Marc Miller during the Pope’s visit:

Miller reacts to Pope agreeing to visit Canada Marc Miller, Minister of Crown and Indigenous Relations, says it is “good news” that Pope Francis is ready to visit Canada as part of reconciliation with indigenous people. 0:43

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also said he expects the Pope to apologize for mistakes made by the Catholic Church against indigenous people, especially in residential schools.

“But an apology is not good enough,” Singh said.

The church must provide compensation to survivors and extract residential school records to “close families so they know what happened to their children.”

From the 19th century until the closure of the last school in 1997, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded dormitory Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society. Thousands of children died there from disease and other causes; others never returned to their families.

Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, while the rest were run by the Presbyterian, Anglican Church, and the United Church of Canada.

A few months ago, Francesco agreed to meet in December with indigenous survivors of Canada’s notorious residential schools, amid calls for papal apologies for the role of the Catholic Church. At the time, the conference of bishops said the Pope had invited delegations to the Vatican and would meet separately with the three First Nations groups, Mtis and Inuit during their December 17-20 visit. The pope will then preside over a final audience with the three groups on December 20, according to the group of bishops.

It was not immediately clear whether the Vatican meeting would continue or whether a papal pilgrimage could exclude him.

LISTEN | Why residential school survivors are skeptical of compensation:

Front burning24:34Skepticism over Catholic compensation for residential schools While Canadian Catholic bishops say they will provide $ 30 million to support residential school survivors, CBCs Jason Warick explains why some are skeptical about the promise. 24:34

Trudeau was disappointed with the slow response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response to a question last week during Tk’emlps’ visit to the Secwepemc Nation in BC, noted that the three churches had signed the historic 2005 agreement to settle Indian residential schools.

“We have seen, unfortunately, from the Catholic Church, a resistance to taking responsibility, whether financial or moral, for its role in residential schools,” Trudeau said.

“I think millions of Catholics like me across this country expect me to grow up and fulfill my moral responsibilities, its legal and economic responsibilities, its historical responsibilities, but also to practice what I preach literally,” he added. .

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said last month they would provide $ 30 million to help survivors of the residential school system.

The church pledged in 2005 to pay $ 29 million in cash under the 2005 deal, but documents recently obtained by CBC News showed that much of the money was spent on lawyers, administration, a private fundraising and credit company. unapproved.

Forgiveness does not complete the process: Fontaine

Phil Fontaine, the former senior chairman of the Assembly of First Nations and the Assembly of Presidents of Manitoba, was chosen as the delegate to meet with Francesco at the scheduled meeting at the Vatican.

“We are working on something quite essential in our meeting with the Holy Father, and that should include, not just forgiveness that is significant, but what comes after forgiveness,” he told CBC Manitoba last week. “This is, in my opinion, where important steps need to be taken by both the Catholic Church and its various entities in Canada and by our people.”

Phil Fontaine talks about his next meeting with Pope Francis CBC’s Janet Stewart talks with Phil Fontaine, former senior chairman of the Assembly of First Nations and the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, about his appointment as Manitoba representative at a meeting with Pope Francis, where First Nations leaders will make a request for an official apology to the Catholic Church. role in the residential school system. 6:05

A papal pardon was one of Canada’s 94 Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations, but the Canadian Bishops Conference said in 2018 that the Pope could not personally apologize for residential schools.

Francesco acknowledged the pain and suffering

Pope Benedict XVI, who retired in 2013, met with several alumni and victims in 2009 and told them of his “personal anxiety” about their suffering. But he did not apologize.

The issue came to the fore in the spring when investigators in Canada using penetrating radar on the ground reported finding hundreds of possible burial sites in two residential schools for indigenous children. The revelations revived calls for the Pope to apologize formally.

Canadian Catholic bishops pledge $ 30 million for reconciliation efforts The vice president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop William McGrattan, tells Power & Politics that bishops across Canada will work to raise $ 30 million over five years of efforts to reconcile and heal the Indigenous people. 8:30

Pope Francis addressed the findings of about 200 possible burial sites on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on June 6th.

“I follow with pain the news coming from Canada about the disturbing discovery of the bones of 215 children,” said Francesco. “I join the Catholic Church in Canada in expressing closeness to the Canadian people traumatized by the shocking news. This sad revelation raises awareness of the pain and suffering of the past.”

“Political and religious authorities should continue to co-operate resolutely to shed light on this sad issue and engage in a path to recovery,” Francescu added.

The Argentine pope has apologized for the sins and crimes committed by the Catholic Church against indigenous peoples during the occupation of America in the colonial period. He apologized during a 2015 visit to Bolivia and in the presence of indigenous groups.

Francesco, who underwent bowel surgery in the early summer, has resumed regular activities, with a meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

A Vatican source told Reuters earlier this week that Francesco will travel to Cyprus and Greece, including the Greek island of Lesbos, to meet migrants from December 2-6.

Support is available to anyone affected by the ongoing effects of residential schools and those caused by the latest reports.

A national crisis line in Indian residential school has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the national 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.