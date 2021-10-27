Large increase in the minimum wage to increase the income of low-wage workers





The National Living Wage (NLW) will increase to 9.50 from April 1, 2022. This represents an increase of 59 pence or 6.6 percent. The recommendations of the lower wage commissions put the minimum wage on track to achieve the government target of two-thirds of the median income by 2024. The recommendations were unanimously approved by the commissioners and fully accepted by the government. The increases announced today will support the wages and living standards of low-wage workers at a time when wage growth is strong across the economy. They come against a backdrop of strong GDP forecasts, employment returning to pre-pandemic levels and businesses advertising a record number of vacancies. Bryan Sanderson, Chairman of the Low Payroll Commission, said: The rates we recommended will put money in the pockets of care workers, food distributors and many other groups of the highest paid members of our society up and down the UK. Many of them have made a vital contribution during the last difficult months. The impact on the community is significant, for example, Blackpool will benefit at least 6.1 million from wage increases for its low-wage workers. The pandemic has been an extremely difficult period for businesses and workers, but the labor market has recovered strongly and the economy is expected to continue to grow over the next year. This is largely attributed to the comprehensive support of the government. Our value as a social partnership is to find a consensus recommendation acceptable to both sides of the industry. In addition to the NLW increase announced today, the Commission recommended a significant increase in National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates for new workers. The 21-22 age rate will increase to 9.18, narrowing the gap with NLW and leaving this age group on course to get full NLW by 2024. NMW rates for 18-20 and 16-17 years will increase in line with the Basic Wage Increase, protecting incomes for young workers, while recognizing their higher unemployment risk. The minimum wage for interns will increase by 51 points, bringing it in line with the 16-17 year old norm. Price from April 2022 Current rate (April 2021 to March 2022) up National Living Wage 9.50 8.91 6.6% Norma 21-22 years old 9.18 8.36 9.8% Norma 18-20 years old 6.83 6.56 4.1% Norma 16-17 years old 4.81 4.62 4.1% Intern rate 4.81 4.30 11.9% Offset accommodation 8.70 8.36 4.1% The commissioners’ advice to the Government this year covers several areas. The LPC has revised the minimum wage rules for domestic workers and recommended removing an exception that has prevented au pairs and domestic workers from earning the minimum wage. Commissioners have also examined evidence about the impacts of NLWs in different regions of the UK and on groups of workers with protected characteristics. NOTES TO EDITORS The HJPC submitted its recommendations on October 22, 2021. The Government announced today that it accepts those recommendations. In addition to today’s announcement, the HJC has published its recommendation to the Government and a summary of the evidence with which these recommendations were informed. His full 2021 report, which sets out the detailed evidence base supporting his recommendations, will be published and placed in Parliament later this year. The Government’s commitment to the LPC, which sets out the Commission’s work during the year, was published in March and is available here. The National Living Wage (NLW) is the legal minimum wage for workers aged 23 and over. Different minimum wage rates apply to 21-22 year olds, 18-20 year olds, 16-17 year olds and interns under the age of 19 or in the first year of internship. The LPC recommendations for the NLW are informed by a government-set target for that rate to reach two-thirds of average income by 2024. In this year’s term, the Government asked the LPC to monitor labor market and the impacts of National Living Pay close, advise on any risks presented and – if proven by economic evidence – recommend that the government review the target or time frame. This emergency curb will ensure that lower wage workers continue to see wage increases without significant risks to their employment prospects. The age threshold for NLW was lowered from 25 to 23 in April 2021. The threshold will be further reduced to 21 by 2024, following recommendations made by the LPC in 2019. Tariffs for workers under 23 and interns are lower than NLW reflecting lower average earnings and higher unemployment rates. International evidence also suggests that younger workers are more exposed to employment risks arising from wage levels than older workers. Unlike NLW (where the possibility of some employment consequences has been acknowledged by the Government), the LPC remittance requires us to set tariffs for the youngest workers and interns as high as possible without causing damage to work and hours . Accommodation compensation is an allowable deduction from the salary for housing, applicable every day of the week. In April 2022 it will increase to 8.70 per day. The exception affecting domestic workers (57 (3) of the NMW regulations) states that a worker does not need to be paid the minimum wage if he lives with his employer and is treated as a family member. This exception was introduced to facilitate the placement of the au pair, but there are old concerns that it has provided a loophole for the exploitation of migrant domestic workers. The National Living Wage is different from the Living Wage in the UK and the Living Wage in London calculated by the Living Wage Foundation. Differences include: Living Wage in the UK and Living Wage in London are voluntary wage standards that employers can register if they wish, not legally binding requirements; the hourly rate of living wage in the UK and living wage in London is based on an attempt to measure need, while the National Living Wage is based on a targeted relationship between its level and the average wage; The Living Wage in the UK and the Living Wage in London apply to workers aged 18 and over, the National Living Wage for workers aged 23 and over. The Low Wage Commission has no role in the UK living wage or in the London living wage. The Low Wage Commission is an independent body composed of employers, unions and experts, whose role is to advise the Government on the minimum wage. The recommendations of the norms presented today were adopted unanimously by the Commission. The current low wage commissioners are: Bryan Sanderson (Chairman), Kate Bell, Professor Sarah Brown, Kay Carberry, Matthew Fell, Louise Fisher, Martin McTague, Professor Patricia Rice and Simon Sapper. Bryan Sanderson can be contacted through the press office of the Low Wage Commissions (020 7211 8132).

