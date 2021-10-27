The prime minister vows to retaliate if France breaks the post-Brexit fisheries agreement France

Boris Johnson has vowed to retaliate if France violates international law after Paris threatened to impose tougher customs controls or even ban British seafood in the EU over a dispute over access to UK waters for French ships. of fishing.

The dramatic intervention by Downing Street followed claims from Paris that they would retaliate for the unfair treatment of French fishing vessels seeking post-Brexit access to UK waters.

A UK government spokesman said: “France’s threats are frustrating and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from an ally and close partner.

The measures threatened do not appear to be in line with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) and wider international law and, if implemented, will face an appropriate and calibrated response. We will convey our concerns to the EU Commission and the French government.

The French government is outraged by the reaction of the authorities in the UK and Jersey to post-Brexit applications by French fishing vessels for permits in its waters.

Earlier this week, the European Commission said the UK government had approved 15 of 47 applications for French ships to operate in the so-called 6-12 mile area off the British coast.

Another 15 applications are being considered where evidence of activity in those waters is limited, but 17 applications have been withdrawn by French applicants due to poor evidence.

With the greatest concern to the French authorities, a third of the boats applying to fish in the waters outside Jersey, a dependency of the British crown, have also been rejected by the island government.

France has been consistently pushing the EU to take a stronger stance against the UK over its concerns that the Boris Johnsons government is acting contrary to its post-Brexit fisheries access obligations in the Channel Canal. .

On Wednesday, a government spokesman in Paris said France was drafting a list of sanctions, some of which would take effect early next week if not enough progress was made.

Our patience is reaching its limits, the spokesman said.

It is the first in a series of measures, French Foreign Minister Clment Beaune said later. Or this first set of measures leads to a dialogue on licenses, then that’s fine. Either these measures do not lead to the implementation of the agreement and we will take other measures, including electricity supply, for example.

Our goal is not to impose these measures, it is to obtain licenses, Beaune added.

French ministers have threatened in recent days that they will cut off power supplies to the island. Jersey has granted 95 licenses to French fishermen and is giving it to 75 other fishermen by mid-November to provide ample evidence that they were real and had fished for 10 days over the past three years.

EU sources acknowledged, however, that it remained to be seen whether the applications from French fishermen were valid and whether unilateral action by Paris was legal. If it is not an EU action, can the French actually do anything? said a source in Brussels. They are in a state of ignorance. [The French president] The position of Emmanuel Macrons is debatable.

Under the post-Brexit fisheries agreement, EU fishermen seeking to enter the British Seas had to apply for new licenses that would be granted on condition that they could prove they had worked in British waters in previous years.

In total, the UK has granted almost 1700 licenses to EU vessels to fish in waters classified as part of its exclusive economic zone, which lies between 12 and 200 nautical miles from the coast, which equates to 98% of applicants.

The irony of the UK accusing an EU member state of seeking to violate international law did not go unnoticed in Brussels. Johnson acknowledged that he did exactly the same thing last year through his unilateral measures regarding post-Brexit Northern Ireland agreements.