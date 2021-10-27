Scott Morrisons’s new policy offers only a subtle glare of credibility

For a political party whose right-wing faction held as a symbol of honor its willingness to strike back at past leaders who showed any sign of enthusiasm for reducing carbon emissions, changing course would never be easy. But with the winds of change turning the strength of the storms, Prime Minister Scott Morrison knew he had to act.

The most pragmatic of politicians, Mr. Morrison well understood that without a veneer of climate credibility, he would become the first on the world stage and, with the election on the eve, would be on the wrong side of growing public support for action and businesses.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced his new plan to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

But the navigation of treacherous internal forces within the prime ministers’ own party, let alone those within the nationalists, was a gamble that could have gone terribly wrong. To his credit, he cursed his colleagues to support a zero-carbon net emissions target by 2050 without the result of the sunken train of previous efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationalist leader Barnaby Joyce may behave like a hostile hostage when he explained the new policy, but for those MPs who have spent more than a decade using climate skepticism to incite political fear and hatred, it should be a requirement of stern to support him with straight face. But that they should, and that is the most powerful feature of politics. Gone are the days when Coalition MPs were given the freedom to cast doubt on the science of climate change, let alone enter Parliament with a piece of coal.