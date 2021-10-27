India rejects the zero target of zero carbon emissions, says the road is more important





India, the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China and the United States, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon-neutral by the middle of the century or around at this week’s climate conference next in Glasgow.

But Environment Secretary RPGupta told reporters that declaring net zero was not the solution to the climate crisis.

“It’s more important than how much carbon you put into the atmosphere before you reach net zero.”

The United States, Britain and the European Union have set a target date of 2050 to reach net zero, by which time they will emit only a quantity of greenhouse gases that can be absorbed by forests, crops, soils and ” carbon capture “still embryonic. technology.

China and Saudi Arabia have set both 2060 targets, but these are largely meaningless with no tangible action now, critics say. From now on and in the middle of the century, the United States will release 92 gigatonnes of carbon into the atmosphere and the EU 62 gigatonnes, Gupta said, citing Indian government calculations. China would have added 450 gigawatts by the date of its net zero target, he added. Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November. 12 on climate talks to strengthen actions to tackle global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the conference in a sign of how the country is taking climate change seriously, officials say. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected. As they work towards net zero, countries are expected to announce new and reinforced intermediate targets for reducing emissions. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said India was on track to achieve the targets set at the Paris 2015 conference and left the door open for their review. “All the options are on the table,” he said. India is committed to reducing its GDP emission intensity by 33% -35% by 2030 from 2005 levels, achieving a 24% reduction by 2016. Some environmental experts say India may consider reducing its emission intensity by up to 40 per cent depending on finances and whether it has access to the latest technologies. Yadav said he would measure the success of the Glasgow conference by how much it offered in climate financing to help the developing world reduce their emissions by ensuring economic growth.

