Budget 2021: Chancellor limits spending to start building election campaign chest | Autumn 2021 budget

Rishi Sunak intends to cut taxes ahead of the next general election, as he limited his budget assistance to cope with a winter cost-of-living crisis, in order to start creating a coffers for the coming years.

The chancellor made it clear that spending spending driven by a stronger-than-expected economic recovery this year would not be repeated after assuring Conservative MPs that she would take steps to reduce the UK’s highest tax levels since from the early 1950s.

Hours after delivering his third budget speech, Sunak told his supporters: I will not take the floor with you, it is my view that moving forward every marginal pound we have should be decided on tax cuts. people, no more spending.

Earlier, the chancellor had sought to ease tensions with the prime minister by announcing spending increases for all government departments over the next three years and major alcohol tax reforms that would reduce the cost of drinking. 25 billion more will be spent next year.

The package created to show how Britain can move forward after the pandemic of the last 18 months has been criticized by environmental groups for the lack of new green measures ahead of the UN conference in the coming weeks in Glasgow.

This budget was an own goal for a government that should lead the world into a new era of low carbon, said Luke Murphy, at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

And Labor condemned her for failing to help families struggling with rising prices.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor who stood in place of a Covid-struck Sir Keir Starmer to give Labor the answer to the budget, said: Families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, businesses hit by a crisis of the supply chain, those who rely on us schools, our hospitals and our police will not recognize the world the chancellor is describing. They will think he is living in a parallel universe.

Reeves stressed the fact that Sunak had reduced taxes on banks, sparkling wine and domestic air travel, but had little to offer many voters. At least bankers on short-haul flights drinking champagne will enjoy this budget today.

After being reprimanded by Vice President Eleanor Laing for revealing so much of his budget in advance, Sunaks a surprise was the announcement of a partial government cut in its controversial decision to save $ 6 billion ending the temporary increase 20 in weeks of universal credit brought on by the onset of the pandemic.

The chancellor turned to the 2 billion claimants working at UC by lowering the rate at which their benefits are reduced when their pay rises and made it clear that he saw the move as the start of a new direction for tax cuts for the government.

I want to say this simple thing to the House and the British people, Sunak said. My goal is to reduce taxes. By the end of this parliament, I want taxes to be lowered and not increased.

I want this to be a society that rewards energy, ingenuity and invention. A society that rewards work. This is what we believe on this side of the House. This is my mission for the rest of this parliament.

Conservative MPs greeted the budget with enthusiasm, especially promises of spending directed at a host of constituencies for everything from the return of abandoned land to pocket parks to a new Beatles attraction on the Liverpool waterfront. Much later they posted pre-prepared messages on Twitter, highlighting investments in their local area.

Sunaks spend now, tax cuts were later made possible by rosier short-term forecasts for the economy provided by the Independent Office of Budget Responsibility, which revised its growth forecast for 2021 from 4% to 6.5% and lowered its estimate for the long-term damage to the economy by the pandemic.

The OBR said the strongest growth prospect along with the money raised from the announcement in recent months of higher national insurance to pay for health and social care had given Sunak an additional 50 billion resources to budget. , of which he spent $ 30 billion.

But the government’s fiscal watchdog warned that rising inflation would offset rising wages and result in living standards remaining virtually unchanged next year.

We expect inflation to reach 4.4% next year, with risks around this leaning upwards. The news that when we closed our forecast will be in line with inflation reaching a peak close to 5% next year. And it could reach the highest rate seen in the UK in three decades.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, described the outlook for family finances as truly dire.

Torsten Bell, chief executive at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said Sunak had used his unexpected OBR revenue to provide a Boris budget.

He used that sudden profit to spend much more, especially in the years to come. The lasting effect of that extra expense is to allow him to partially reverse some of his decisions by restoring cuts in aid costs and increasing universal credit generosity to working claimants.

But the forecasts contained far less good news for household finances. Higher inflation will put an end to revenue growth next year. Chancellors welcome the reduction in the global credit crunch will alleviate, rather than address, the cost-of-living crisis facing millions of households across the UK today.

Neil Shearing, chief economist of the group at Capital Economics, said: “This budget was probably more visible for what the chancellor did not do than for what he did. The OBR gave Rishi Sunak a significant improvement in its public finance forecasts, but as the chancellor spent some of the unexpected revenue, a considerable amount was saved by allowing the chancellor to begin building a weapon that could be deployed. before the next election.

The current parliament will function until May 2024, although there is speculation that Johnson is preparing to go to the country in 2023.

The Treasury said 30 billion green measures were announced as part of governments’ net zero package last week.

But Darren Jones, Chairman of the Working Committee on Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: This budget was a missed opportunity for climate change, failing to determine the leadership needed for the fiscal measures needed to accelerate progress towards our net zero target. A few days before the Cop26 international climate change summit, it is worrying that the Treasury missed this chance to determine the benefits of net zero and instead took regressive action, such as lowering domestic flight taxes.