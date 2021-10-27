International
Australia makes a new strategic pact with Southeast Asian countries at the ASEAN summit
Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to establish a “comprehensive strategic partnership” as the federal government intensifies efforts to expand its influence in the region.
Main points:
- Concrete details about the partnership have not yet been disclosed
- PM says AUKUS nuclear submarine deal will not be a threat to region
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was concerned that AUKUS “could foster rivalry in the region”
The pact is another sign that Australia wants to further strengthen diplomatic ties in Southeast Asia as strategic competition between China and the United States heats up.
“This milestone underscores Australia ‘s commitment to ASEAN’ s central role in the Indo-Pacific and positions our partnership for the future,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a joint statement with Secretary of State Marise Payne.
“Australia supports a peaceful, stable, resilient and prosperous region with ASEAN at heart.”
Brunei, serving as chairman of ASEAN, said the agreement with Australia “marked a new chapter in relations” and would be “significant, substantial and mutually beneficial”.
Morrison also said Australia would “substantially (support) the agreement by announcing a $ 154 million package to fund several projects in Southeast Asia for energy health and safety, counter-terrorism, transnational crime and pandemic recovery, as well as hundreds. of scholarships.
China has also sought an agreement at the same strategic level with ASEAN.
Premier Li Keqiang met with ASEAN leaders on Tuesday, and bloc leaders will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November at a special summit, which will be held virtually, according to Reuters.
Australia already has strategic bilateral partnerships with several Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The Prime Minister defends the AUKUS submarine agreement
Scott Morrison also used his meeting with ASEAN leaders to reassure them about the AUKUS tripartite security pact agreed last month between the United States, Britain and Australia, as well as the federal government’s plan to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
Several Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, have raised concerns that the nuclear submarine plan could spur an arms race in the region and intensify strategic tensions.
Morrison said at the meeting that Australia had no plans to buy nuclear weapons and that it would abide by its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
“I want to address this first, because transparency and communication in this important initiative is important for Australia, with our ASEAN friends,” he said.
“Australia does not want and will not seek nuclear weapons, as I have assured all ASEAN members.”
The AUKUS agreement was reached against the backdrop of intensifying tensions in Southeast Asia.
The United States and its allies have stepped up patrols to challenge Beijing’s large naval fleet, which it sets out to back up its claims to sovereignty over much of the South China Sea.
Some countries in the region have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea, but ASEAN has usually avoided any direct criticism of Beijing, which is now the dominant economic force in the region.
Morrison told ASEAN leaders that AUKUS would “add to our network of partnerships that support regional stability and security.”
“AUKUS does not change Australia’s commitment to ASEAN or the ASEAN Indo-Pacific outlook,” he said.
“Indeed, it reinforces it. It reinforces the support we have for an ASEAN-led regional architecture.”
But Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was concerned that AUKUS “could foster rivalry in the region”, according to its foreign minister, Retno Marsudi.
The US ally, the Philippines, has backed AUKUS, but its president, Rodrigo Duterte, said Wednesday that he “should complement and not complicate our working methods of co-operation”.
China has repeatedly criticized the pact, accusing the United States and Australia of fomenting tensions in the region.
US President Joe Biden also met practically with regional leaders, joining the East Asia Summit with the leaders of China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and South Korea, Japan and ASEAN members later Wednesday.
In a previous meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed to his Southeast Asian leaders his country’s strong opposition to challenges to a free and open maritime order, underscoring regional concerns about China’s growing military influence.
He said he had also mentioned the human rights situations in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and Xinjiang, as well as the importance of peace and stability in the waters separating China and Taiwan.
The three-day ASEAN meetings have been marred by a diplomatic stalemate after the military-ruled Myanmar bypassed the summit in protest of the ASEAN movement to ban the participation of senior General Min Aung Hlaing, whose forces took power in in short.
ASEAN’s censorship of Myanmar was further emboldened after the bloc’s envoy was prevented from meeting with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners as part of a proposed dialogue to ease the crisis that has left killed more than 1,100 mostly anti-military protesters.
