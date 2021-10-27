Biden meets with Pope Francis this week while in Europe for two summitsExBulletin

International
President Biden is only the second Catholic to hold the office. We explore how his faith informs his presidency ahead of an upcoming visit to the Vatican.
RACHEL MARTIN, host:
This week, President Biden will meet face to face with Pope Francis. As NPR’s Scott Detrow reports, it will be a deeply personal meeting for the country’s second Catholic president.
SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located in the quiet, leafy, narrow, cobbled corner of Washington, east of Georgetown University. Too often this year – usually around 5:30 a.m. Saturday night – this silence is broken.
(BORROZIM)
DETROW: Crowds are formed to cheer, greet or just to rejoice. A large convoy pulls from the corner, black SUVs in the front, box vans in the rear.
UNDENTIFIED PERSON: Keeping America in Function Now.
DETROW: A group of journalists rush out of those vans and run on the sidewalk to document a brief glimpse of President Joe Biden walking into church.
KEVIN GILLESPIE: Well, the exterior is, as you can imagine, a real production, as you say. Inside, it ‘s a regular move.
DETROW: Father Kevin Gillespie is the pastor of the Holy Trinity, where, I must emphasize briefly, I am a parish priest. He says Biden really strives to be a low presence within the church, where he once worshiped even the first Catholic president, President John F. Kennedy. Biden usually slides on a bench on his back.
GILLESPIE: But he is not trying to focus on himself. He is there in a very humble way.
DETROW: The Jesuit priest accepts …
GILLESPIE: Yes (laughs).
DETROW: … He can read his sermons more closely when he knows the president will be behind. Biden’s faith is both very private and very public. He and his staff sometimes ask direct questions about him. But he has spoken of the rosary prayer in the situation room during Osama bin Laden’s raid in 2011. When Biden declared victory in the presidential race last year, he recited verses from On Eagle’s Wings, a 1970s-era anthem that has become the mainstay in Catholic funerals.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And so it goes – and He will lift you up on the wings of eagles, hold you in the spirit of dawn, and make you shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of your hand.
DETROW: Sometimes, in conversations with Gillespie at the end of the mass, Biden’s public and private trusts merge.
GILLESPIE: And he became intimate with me – that is, perhaps, a few months ago – how the Pope has supported him so much during his presidency and made me believe that he has, perhaps, some kind of conversation periodically.
DETROW: Biden and Francis have met three times, according to the White House, and talked on the phone during the transition. John Carr, who leads the Georgetown Initiative for Catholic Social Thought and Public Life, says there are many parallels between Biden and Jorge Bergoglios, whom we now call Pope Francis.
JOHN CARR: These are the older boys in their latest jobs. No one else really thought they would be here. Biden finished. Bergoglio was very old. And now here they are.
DETROW: Francesco shares two of the foreign policy priorities that Biden emphasizes on trips like this, addressing climate change and the rise of nationalism and populism. Biden quoted the Pope during a high-profile speech in Warm Springs, Ga., During the final stretch of the presidential campaign.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
BIDEN: In a recent encyclical, Pope Francis warns us against this false populism that calls, I quote, “the lowest and most selfish instincts.”
DETROW: When it comes to how this Catholic president’s policies align with Catholic teachings, Carr says Biden and Francesco can divide things into three buckets – things they agree on as the environment, things they generally agree on, but have different approaches and some high. -The profile of areas where Biden is completely at odds with church teaching – mostly, Biden’s support for abortion rights.
CARR: My feeling is the president and the Pope is likely to focus on the first thing.
DETROW: This is what Francesco has done since Biden took office. In particular, he has done so even when a high-profile group of American Catholic bishops have taken the opposite approach, criticizing Biden’s support for abortion rights and calling for him to be barred from taking communion. As the push to stop Biden from communion received more attention, Francesco made a point to say that he has never denied communion to anyone. Father Gillespie and the Holy Trinity have followed the example of the Pope. The parish council issued a statement. The Holy Trinity will not deny the Eucharist to persons who come to receive it.
GILLESPIE: Now, that being said, not everyone agrees with his view on abortion. The cardinal and the number of us have some reservations. But we are not talking about this in communion.
DETROW: Father Gillespie says there is another way this church has found itself involved in the public life of the man sitting quietly in the back row. Recently, he says, the State Department sought suggestions for a gift that a “top U.S. official” could give him a quote from a “top Vatican official.” On Friday, Gillespie will wait to see if the State Department took that advice.
Scott Detrow, NPR News.
