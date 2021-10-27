The blast was reported at Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cambridge

People who were at Cambridge Junior’s Sportsbar and Grill from Oct. 17 through and including Oct. 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19, says the Region of WaterlooPublic Health.

Public health declared an epidemic in the workplace at the Cambridge restaurant.

On Tuesday, officials said five staff cases had been reported. In four of the cases, they said the individuals had not been vaccinated.

Since Wednesday’s update to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard, there has been an additional case, bringing the total number of explosion-related cases to six.

Health officials said people who visited the restaurant were considered high-risk contacts.

“These individuals are advised to isolate themselves and seek immediate testing,” public health said in a press release Tuesday.

“Public Health is supporting the workplace to inform all affected clients about the exposure and will follow up on all high-risk contacts.”

Public health adds that interactions outside the workplace in some of the cases have also contributed to the outbreak.

The restaurant was closed voluntarily and staff cooperated with regional health officials. Public Health said it is working closely with the restaurant to implement stronger infection prevention.

Public Health says it will continue to provide support for the restaurant. He also “strongly recommends” that all jobs have policy options that “would facilitate the highest possible vaccination coverage”.

9 new cases, 1 death

The region reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region in Wednesday’s update.

One death was also reported, a woman in her 40s.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual,” said in a statement the region’s medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

There were 96 active cases and 11 people were in the three hospitals of the virus-infected region.

Three more explosions were reported on Wednesday:

One on one construction site with two boxes.

One at Breslau Public School with three cases.

One at Conestogo Public School with two occasions.

The Waterloo Regional School Board also reported an explosion at the Galt College Institute in Cambridge. The spread involves a group and is not across the school.