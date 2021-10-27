International
The blast was reported at Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cambridge
People who were at Cambridge Junior’s Sportsbar and Grill from Oct. 17 through and including Oct. 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19, says the Region of WaterlooPublic Health.
Public health declared an epidemic in the workplace at the Cambridge restaurant.
On Tuesday, officials said five staff cases had been reported. In four of the cases, they said the individuals had not been vaccinated.
Since Wednesday’s update to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard, there has been an additional case, bringing the total number of explosion-related cases to six.
Health officials said people who visited the restaurant were considered high-risk contacts.
“These individuals are advised to isolate themselves and seek immediate testing,” public health said in a press release Tuesday.
“Public Health is supporting the workplace to inform all affected clients about the exposure and will follow up on all high-risk contacts.”
Public health adds that interactions outside the workplace in some of the cases have also contributed to the outbreak.
The restaurant was closed voluntarily and staff cooperated with regional health officials. Public Health said it is working closely with the restaurant to implement stronger infection prevention.
Public Health says it will continue to provide support for the restaurant. He also “strongly recommends” that all jobs have policy options that “would facilitate the highest possible vaccination coverage”.
9 new cases, 1 death
The region reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region in Wednesday’s update.
One death was also reported, a woman in her 40s.
“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual,” said in a statement the region’s medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.
There were 96 active cases and 11 people were in the three hospitals of the virus-infected region.
Three more explosions were reported on Wednesday:
- One on one construction site with two boxes.
- One at Breslau Public School with three cases.
- One at Conestogo Public School with two occasions.
The Waterloo Regional School Board also reported an explosion at the Galt College Institute in Cambridge. The spread involves a group and is not across the school.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/workplace-outbreak-covid-19-junior-s-sportsbar-and-grill-1.6226604
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]