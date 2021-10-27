10 World Heritage Forests are now carbon sources instead of carbon divers





The UNESCO report found that these countries can absorb approximately 190 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year – roughly half the amount of the UK’s annual fossil fuel emissions.

But in the last 20 years, many of these countries have shown an increase in emissions, some even exceeding the amount of carbon they were removing from the atmosphere.

UNESCO researchers said two key factors are causing forests to turn from sinking to springs: extreme weather events triggered by climate change, including fires, storms and drought; and land use pressures from humans, such as illegal logging, logging, and agricultural practices such as grazing livestock.

Given the scale of these forests, Tales Carvalho Resende, project officer at the UNESCO natural heritage unit and co-author of the report, says this is increasingly a global issue, meaning global action is needed.

“What the results revealed here is that it is not necessarily an issue related to a specific country or region, but that it is indeed a global issue,” Resende told CNN. “When we look at where the 10 countries that have become carbon sources are, they are scattered all over the world, so the result of the findings is that climate action is needed on a global scale.” From the Congo Basin to Redwood National and State Parks, the planet’s 257 World Heritage Forests cover more than 170 million hectares of land, almost twice the size of Germany. But the report shows that since 2000, threats from extractive industries, environmental degradation and climate change have been reported in approximately 60% of World Heritage sites, which have lost more than 8.6 million hectares of forest, larger than the size of Belgium. Of the 10 countries that discovered they had turned into carbon emitters, three are located in the United States. The authors point out that this is the first time that researchers have determined the amount of how the world’s forests are seizing atmospheric carbon dioxide. Over the centuries, the World Heritage Forests have stored approximately 13 billion tons of carbon, which exceeds the total amount of carbon in Kuwait’s oil reserves. “We can now see the important role that World Heritage forests play in stabilizing the global climate,” Nancy Harris, research director for the Global Forest Watch at the World Resources Institute and co-author of the report, told CNN. “And the truth is that we are completely underestimating and completely underestimating them.” Most of the countries that seize the most carbon dioxide were in tropical and temperate regions, such as South America and Australia. Although those sites are still seizing carbon, the researchers said there are signs that more of them could join the rest to become carbon sources. Fires, in particular, have burned much of these forests in recent years. As fires are a critical part of the forest ecosystem, with many plant species relying on them to disperse their seeds, scientists say fires are intensifying, jeopardizing the potential for the release of long-stored carbon into the soil and trees. In the last decade, warm temperatures and dry conditions have caused a large part of the environment to ignite fires. The report noted some examples of significant fires that have occurred in the last decade in World Heritage sites, including Russia’s Lake Baikal in 2016 and the Tasmanian Desert area and Australia’s Great Blue Mountains in 2019 and 2020. “We have seen several fires in some areas that have emitted more than 30 million megatons of CO2 – this is more or less what Bolivia emits from fossil fuels in a single year,” Resende said. “A single event can actually be the emissions of an entire country,” he added. “And keep in mind, the fact that the emissions that are calculated in the study are only within the constraints of the countries, so that means that they represent only a small part of the fires in the wider landscape.” The report is based on recently published maps that trace the global carbon exchange between forests and the atmosphere during 2001-2020, using location level monitoring to analyze the climatic impacts of forests as well as the consequences of human activities on these World Heritage Sites. pages. “Our analysis illustrates how we can stop taking nature for granted and begin to appreciate the climate benefits generated by these and other important forest areas around the world,” Harris said. Forests play a vital role in all societies. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which also contributed to the report, almost 25% of the world’s population – many in developing countries – depend on forests for their livelihood. Moreover, forests bring in up to $ 100 billion a year in goods and services. It is also home to 80% of the Earth’s biodiversity. The ability of forests to prevent the climate crisis from spiraling out of control makes the threats they face even more troubling, Resende said. World leaders will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, next week for UN-mediated international climate negotiations, where the focus will be on getting countries to commit to stronger fossil fuel cuts and establishing a date for completion of coal. They will also discuss stronger commitments to protect and restore the planet’s forests after carbon dioxide sinking and to finally stop deforestation. “We hope to really stimulate climate action, to protect these jewels that are World Heritage sites,” Resende said. “These are laboratories for environmental change as a whole, not only related to climate, but also to biodiversity. We want to facilitate dialogue with key stakeholders to fund and secure some sustainable investment in these areas.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/27/world/unesco-world-heritage-sites-carbon-emissions-climate/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos