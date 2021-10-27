Alberta reports 645 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths

Alberta reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 new disease-related deaths.

The new cases were detected through 11,343 tests with a positivity rate of about 5.58 percent, the lowest positivity rate recorded since August.

There have now been 3,073 deaths from COVID-19 in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 810 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 184 being treated in intensive care beds. Of the 184 in the ICU, about 87.5 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Active cases continue to fall. The province now has 8,733 active cases across the province, the lowest number since August 24th. Here is a regional breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta:

Calgary area: 2,223

Edmonton Zone: 2025

Northern Zone: 1828

Central area: 1722

South area: 928

Unknown: 7

Despite the decline, the province still leads the country in active cases by a significant margin. The rate of active cases by population is highest in Manitoba.

Since the last update, about 86.8 per cent of qualified Albanians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19, while 79.4 per cent have had both. According to the CBC vaccine tracker, the national average for the first dose is 88.5 percent of those who qualify and 83.7 percent for the two doses.

Across the province, 14,084 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday, roughly half of which were second doses. About 67.5 percent of Alberta’s entire population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.