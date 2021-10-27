Former UCP employee in Alberta alleges sexual harassment, heavy drinking in lawsuit against prime minister’s office

A former UCP staff member has filed a lawsuit against Alberta’s prime minister’s office and has at least one UCP MLA calling on Jason Kenney to resign.

In a statement of claim filed October 1, Ariella Kimmel, former chief of staff to the Minister of Labor, Economy and Innovation, alleges sexual harassment, fabrication of rumors leaking her stories and intoxicating drinks from ministers and senior officials within legislature.

None of the charges have been substantiated in court. The statement of defense has not yet been submitted.

The statement of claim states that on October 19, 2020, Kimmel went to the office of Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen, where he discovered him drinking alcohol with another chief of staff. The statement also notes that Kimmel has previously been in a romantic relationship again and again with Dreeshe prior to her role as chief of staff.

The couple in the office told Kimmel they would go to another legislative office for drinks, which Kimmel said she would meet there after finishing work.

Later that evening, the statement alleges that Kimmel met with the couple in the office of another ministry, where they were joined by another minister, staff member and a former MLA.

“The plaintiff immediately noticed that all the persons were severely drunk,” reads the statement of the lawsuit.

Kimmel was concerned about how drunk Dreeshen was and encouraged him to stop drinking, after which he “shouted aggressively to the point that she was in tears and a worried passerby intervened,” the statement said.

The lawsuit also alleges that on Oct. 21, a group of employees gathered in the office of then-Minister of Health, during which time Ivan Bernardo, a top secretary in the Kenney government, made a sexually inappropriate comment to one of the female staff members. of Kimmel.

“Lord. Bernardo looked at this woman’s body and said,” I have not seen you on this floor before because with such a body I would have noticed you! ” said in the statement.

The next day, Kimmel reported the incident to the chief of staff to the health minister, as well as the prime minister’s director of affairs management, according to the statement of claim.

About a month later, on November 17, Kenney’s secretary general met with Kimmel and allegedly told her that Bernardo “would not be fired” and had decided to step down by the end of the year.

Kimmel claims that repeated attempts to address her issues were ignored, before she was finally dismissed last February. Kimmel is seeking less than $ 400,000 in damages.

The government has responded to the allegations. In a statement Wednesday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s chief of staff said sexual harassment is abhorrent and has no place in our workplaces or in society.

“Any government employee who believes he or she has witnessed or personally subjected to harassment is strongly encouraged to step forward in order to take appropriate action,” said Pam Livingston.

“We can not comment on the specifics of confidential human resource issues, but note that Mr. Bernardo has not been an employee of the Government of Alberta since December 2020.

“The decision to terminate Ms Kimmel’s employment with the government had nothing to do with the issues contained in her statement of claim. “The government will fully respond to the accusations in court according to the need and request”, the statement continues.

“This government has zero tolerance for harassment and takes all allegations of this nature very seriously.”

“The government will also initiate an independent human resource policy review for political staff, ensuring that processes are clear and that all staff are fully aware of procedures and policies.”

The statement goes on to say that respect in the workplace is already mandatory for all government employees, including political staff.

In a statement, Bernardo said:

“This case is now before the courts. It would be inappropriate for me to comment in any way on the statements made within the claim, as I am likely to be called as a witness in any proceedings. I welcome an independent and impartial review by the court and look forward to testifying. ”

Global News has contacted Dreeshen’s office for comment and will update this story as soon as a response is received.

Answering a question about the allegations made by NDP MP Janis Irwin during the question period on Wednesday afternoon, Kenney said sexual harassment and harassment of any kind are always disgusting.

“We have to have jobs and society to be free from that harassment. “People who have been victims of bullying should feel comfortable coming forward to tell their stories and see the action taken.”

“In this case, Mr. Chairman, I was informed by my chief of staff at the end of last fall about the rumors circulating about inappropriate comments made to female employees by that individual. “They assured me that action was being taken and immediately after that, that individual’s contract with the government ended.”

Irwin pushed Kennin on the issue, asking if any issues like this would be investigated by an outside body in the future.

Kenney said “we are scheduling an independent review to advise the government on how to improve human resource practices for political staff so that they know they are safe to report to their experiences to ensure that take action. “

In the wake of the allegations, a member of the UCP parliamentary group is calling on the prime minister to resign.

In one Tweet sent on Wednesday, MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore Leela Aheer said in part “Ariella Kimmel is an extraordinary and courageous woman. Prime Minister Kenney — you know! I’m pulling! “

In the Alberta legislature later Wednesday, Aheer went on to say “this is a failure of leadership and a failure of being human.”

“When a person finds out that bullying is happening, we have a responsibility to follow it up and find out and at least make sure that person is safe within the organization in which he or she is,” she said.

“Prime Minister Kenney must leave.”

Kimmel’s lawyer said in a statement that everyone deserves a safe work environment without harassment.

“Political workers are often forced to suffer in silence and have little or no recourse. It is wrong and must end. Politicians should lead by example. Every political office should have a clear policy of sexual harassment and no political employee should be fired because of the whistle on sexual harassment, as was done in this case, “said Katryn Marshall.