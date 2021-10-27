More than 12 million global deaths are associated with environmental risks each year





At PAHO’s weekly press conference on Wednesday, Barbosa stressed how the environment and health are intertwined, ahead of the UN climate summit, COP26. The UN Environment Program reported this week that while countries have promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, there is still a large gap between those promises and what is needed to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

“The health of our planet and the health of our people are interrelated,” Barbosa said, adding that high temperatures and air pollution have led to an increase in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The PAHO official also said that fires and droughts have led to crop failure affecting the livelihood of the agricultural workforce and increasing food insecurity on the American continent.

Global leaders will focus on solutions to the climate crisis at COP26 after a summer filled with deadly extreme weather. In addition to fires and drought in South America, the US has been hit by wildfires caused by droughts, floods and hurricanes. China and Germany experienced deadly floods and Southern Europe fought its own fires.

“Extreme weather and rising temperatures have changed our ecosystems and displaced people from their homes, often forcing people to trespass on natural habitats and animals to relocate to more welcoming conditions,” Barbosa said, adding that this has led to an increase in diseases like Zika. and Chagas. “And dengue, which usually follows a seasonal pattern, is being detected outside of its normal cycle as temperatures have warmed up and wet seasons have lengthened,” he said. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization called on governments and policymakers to “act urgently” on climate and health crises. The report described climate change as “the single greatest health threat facing humanity” and outlined 10 recommended actions for climate and health. This report followed the agency’s new air quality guidelines, issued in September, which it said could prevent millions of deaths globally each year. Fine particles, or PM 2.5, are the smallest pollutant, but also among the most dangerous. When inhaled, it travels deep into the lung tissue where it can enter the bloodstream and contribute to asthma, cardiovascular disease, and other respiratory illnesses. These guidelines also support recent research that found that air pollution is most likely a contributing factor to the health burden caused by Covid-19. Barbosa gave a summary of Covid-19 in America saying that over the past week the region reported 800,000 new Covid-19 infections and 18,000 deaths – the lowest figures in more than a year. “We have reason to be optimistic, but we must be vigilant,” he said. Belize is reporting a sharp rise in Covid-19-related deaths, and Paraguay Covid-19 cases doubled last week, according to Barbosa. In the Caribbean, larger islands like Cuba are seeing a downward trend, but smaller islands like Saint Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Anguilla and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are just reaching their first pandemic peaks, he said. Today, he said, nearly 44% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are fully vaccinated – but in Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Haiti – less than 20% of people are fully vaccinated. said Barbosa.

CNN’s Rachel Ramirez and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

