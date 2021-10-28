Barnaby Joyce says agriculture went from zero to 2050 deal, more funding for regions

National team leader Barnaby Joyce has revealed some of the demands his party made in exchange for their support for a net net target by 2050.

He said his party ensured that agriculture was sculpted by emission reduction targets and that they had secured more funding for the regions.

But Mr. Joyce did not say how much funding the regions would receive, or when.

In his first press conference since Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a plan for Australia to become carbon neutral by 2050, Joyce said his party had secured a 30 per cent reduction in methane emissions by 2030. would not be part of the plan.

The target is backed by more than 30 countries, including the United States and the European Union, which have signaled they will push other countries to commit to the reduction at the Glasgow climate change summit next week.

“It was absolutely within our document that methane had to be excluded, absolutely 100 percent,” said Mr. Joyce.

Joyce said that when the Nationals entered into negotiations with the Liberals, the stance on a methane reduction target was “unclear”, but his party “absolutely affirmed” that it would not be involved.

“The Nats were absolutely implied that no deal would go forward that we would support unless it was absolutely categorically ruled out and we got it,” he said.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and about half of all methane emissions in Australia come from the agricultural sector.

Federal Labor Party said it supports the government’s stance not to live up to its promise of 2030 methane emissions.

“We are not calling on the government to sign that commitment,” said Shadow Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

What we call on the government to do is work with agriculture, work with farmers to reduce methane emissions.

Meat and Livestock Australia has already announced plans to make the red meat industry carbon-neutral by 2030.

Dispute over agricultural digging

When he pushed Australia to zero net on Tuesday, Morrison was asked if agriculture was sculpted off plan.

“This is a plan for the whole economy,” he replied.

Nationals have been under pressure to justify why the Coalition’s small partner this week backed the net zero target, arguing so harshly against it in the past.

This morning, Mr. Joyce said the Nationals had obtained better deals for the regions as part of the negotiations, including the return of Mining and Water Minister Keith Pitt to the cabinet.

“The most understandable thing, that we made sure he was there, so that people knew we were at the negotiating table, was sitting there with a new cabinet minister,” he said. Joyce.

As part of the zero net deal with the Nationals, Keith Pitt has been promoted back to the Cabinet. ( ABC News: Ian Cutmore )

The deputy prime minister declined to say how much funding the nationalists had secured and said the negotiations would remain confidential, but he was happy to bring out what he considered a victory for his party room.

“There is a whole range of things moving forward by making sure we move towards a fund to support people in regional Australia, making sure we have ongoing reviews, making sure we do roadblocks like emissions methane supporting our rural industry, “he said.

Joyce said the Regional Investment Corporation (RIC), the so-called Barnaby Bank, which he founded to administer federal funds to agricultural communities when he was agriculture minister, would also receive attention.

“[We’re] making sure we are going to properly investigate and expand things like RIC to take care of and get wider funding of regional areas, “he said.

“There is a whole range of programs that we have promoted and are moving forward and you will see over a period of time.”