3 more deaths from COVID-19, 130 new cases in Manitoba on Wednesday

Three more people in Manitoba have died from COVID-19 and the province has 130 new cases of the disease, the province online dashboard says.

The Manitoba five-day test positivity rate fell slightly to 4.2 percent, from 4.3 percent on Tuesday. The average seven-day number of new cases increased from 97 to 108.

“While Manitoba continues to avoid a significant increase in the number of cases, we are not yet out of the forest,” said Deputy Provincial Chief of Public Health Dr. Jazz Atwal during an online press conference on Wednesday.

Although Wednesday’s case numbers brought the seven-day average of new cases, it does not necessarily indicate an acceleration in case growth, Atwal said. Daily case numbers have fluctuated from about 50 to about 150 in recent weeks, he said.

“We’ve been going up and down over the last five weeks, so it’s hard to predict that future.”

Atwal urged Manitobans to continue testing, noting that about 50 percent of new admissions to COVID-19 hospitals are doing their first test only after they arrive.

On Wednesday, the Northern Health Region had the highest increase in cases, with 60 new cases reported. The Southern Health region had 33 new cases, while there were 25 in Winnipeg, nine in Prairie Mountain Health and three new cases in the Interlake-Eastern region.

The total number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 increased to 83 from 78, while the number of patients in intensive care units increased to 22 from 17.

Wednesday’s deaths bring the number in Manitoba to 1,240 people, and the new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 60,738. Of these, 1,121 are active cases and 60,738 have been cured.

Laboratories completed 3,025 tests on Tuesday.

The number of cases related to disturbing variants increased by 49, to a total of 20,582. Another case was reclassified as derived from the alpha variant, while others include an unspecified variant.

Vaccination, testing requirements

The vast majority of provincial employees designated as seeking regular vaccination or testing have complied with orders, Atwal said.

Of the approximately 5,800 civil service personnel, 99.8 percent are compliant, with 429 persons undergoing regular testing.

In the health care system, 36,269 of the province’s approximately 42,000 direct care workers have reported being fully vaccinated and 1,788 are undergoing testing. Another 184 are unvaccinated or have not disclosed their status and are refusing testing.

Including designated public staff and independent staff, a total of 36,540 education workers have been fully vaccinated, 3,129 are undergoing testing and 143 staff are on unpaid leave, some of whom may have resigned, Atwal said.

Most school divisions have not reported any significant impact due to staff on leave or refusal of testing, he said.

However, “schools or school divisions in regions where there is a lower vaccination rate will have a higher percentage of staff undergoing testing as well as those who refuse,” he said.

Those who test rejection will be treated using a “progressive disciplinary approach,” Atwal said.

“Manitoba Education is working with Manitoba School Board Associations and Divisions to understand and mitigate these challenges.”

Residents of residential areas for the elderly are now eligible for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical director at the provincial vaccine implementation working group, at Wednesday’s press conference.

Since September, Manitoba has expanded eligibility for third doses.

Current eligibility for third doses includes people living in First Nations, healthcare workers with direct contact with patients, residents or clients, people who have only received AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines or a vaccine not approved by Health Canada , residents of all personal care homes and people with moderate or severe immunity.

The province is also preparing to vaccinate five-year-olds by the end of November, pending Health Canada approval of an application from Pfizer.