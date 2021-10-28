Defenders of poverty gather in Regina, Saskatoon to protest Sask’s new income support program.

More than 150 people gathered at two separate events in Regina and Saskatoon to demand changes to the Saskatchewan government’s new social assistance program.

The Saskatchewan Revenue Support Program (SIS) replaced the Saskatchewan Assistance Program on August 31st. The provincial government said the program is a way for people receiving assistance to become more self-sufficient, but anti-poverty advocates, landlords and the NDP say SIS is failing its clients and leading to more evictions and homelessness.

Under the SIS program, clients are allocated a housing budget and have to pay rent and utilities themselves each month from the money given to them.

A single adult receives $ 575 a month for housing and utilities, and another $ 285 a month for food and all other expenses.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in homelessness in the city right now. And we think a lot of that is directly attributable to Saskatchewan’s new income support program and the new policies that come with it,” said Len Usiskin, chief executive. and Quint. Development Corporation, which owns about 100 affordable housing units in Saskatoon.

He says it is “becoming unrealistic” for Quint to lease to people receiving SIS and that the organization had to evict 11 “unprecedented” tenants in September.

Signs in Regina protest against Saskatchewan Revenue Support (SIS) program. (Dayne Patterson / CBC)

Usiskin said the new housing payment is not enough to keep up with the cost of renting housing in the province.

One of Usiskin’s other major concerns with the new program is that, unlike before, the supplement is paid to tenants rather than their owners and utility companies.

“Theoretically, this is not a bad thing. But when you are dealing with individuals who live in poverty and have a lot of debt or have mental health and addiction problems or cognitive disabilities, we know that some people will not pay. “rent and utilities and they will face arrears and eventually evictions as a result,” Usiskin said.

“Housing is a human right”

In Regina, anti-poverty advocates gathered in the legislature building on the first day of the fall hearing.

Alejandra Cabrera, who helped organize the rally, said she was defending changes to the SIS program because “housing is a human right”.

“I may not know them, but it could be like a brother, a sister,” she said. “They belong to someone and it hurts me when I see them living in a tent in a park. No one should do that.”

Camp Marjorie, Temporary Tent Camp In Regina’s Pepsi Park, there are now more than 70 tents and about 100 people, according to one of the camp leaders.

“The Ministry of Social Services acknowledges that we all need to work together to treat the homeless,” a ministry spokesman said in an email to CBC News.

The ministry said it addresses homeowners and providers and encourages them to contact the ministry if their rent is not paid.

“While we cannot disclose landlords if their tenant is a SIS client, we can contact our client to help them manage their budget to meet their lease obligations,” the ministry said.

“We have continuously improved the program over the last two years to better serve customers and continue to do so as we determine what adjustments need to be made next.”