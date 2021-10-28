More than 100 shipping containers are now believed to have been lost at sea off the coast of Vancouver Island





Zim Kingston was about 43 miles west of the Strait on Oct. 22 when he lined up on his side and lost the containers.

VANCOUVER, BC About 106 shipping containers are believed to be missing now from a merchant ship that ran agitated at sea near the Juan de Fuca Strait over the past week. Zim Kingston was about 43 miles west of the Strait on Oct. 22 when he lined up on his side and lost the containers. At the time, it was believed that about 40 containers came out of the sea. A fire broke out on the ship the next day in 10 of the containers, preventing entry into the bays of the containers. With the fire under control, the crew discovered that more than double the number of containers was missing, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. Two of the containers carry “dangerous goods,” according to the Canadian Coast Guard. The rest contains toys, clothing, automotive and industrial parts and furniture. The containers are being tracked and moved on a northwest trajectory and parallel to Vancouver Island earlier this week, the Canadian Coast Guard said. As of October 27, no containers or debris have been reported ashore. Some of the containers are believed to have sunk. They worked with @USCGPacificNW to track the movement of containers from #ZimKingston. The containers are currently moving approximately 12 nm east of Vancouver Island on a northwest trajectory, parallel to the island. pic.twitter.com/07segYpZEC – Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) October 25, 2021 People who see a container are asked to contact the Canadian Coast Guard at 1-800-889-8852. RELATED: The fire continues to burn after it exploded on the ship that lost 40 containers in the Juan de Fuca Strait Download our free KING 5 app to stay up to date on news from all over western Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/tech/science/environment/100-shipping-containers-overboard-near-strait-of-juan-de-fuca-washington/281-39371dd4-107b-4608-8942-1d02aa2df743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos