Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths – Winnipeg
Manitoba health officials say three more COVID-19s have died and 130 new infections have been found across the province.
Recent cases reported in the province Online panel for COVID-19 Wednesday brings the number of active infections in Manitoba to 1,121 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 4.2 percent.
COVID-19 Manitobans can now sign up for federal pan-Canadian vaccination trials
The site shows that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba rose three from Tuesday to 1,240. Details on the latest deaths will come in the next provincial press release for COVID-19, expected Thursday.
Most new cases – 60 infections – were reported inNorthern Health Region. Officials say the influx of cases is linked to a recent event held in Thompson.
COVID-19: Manitoba health officials talk about spreading vaccines to children aged 5-11
33 other infections were reported inSouthern Health Region. 25 cases come from Winnipeg Health Region, nine were found in Prairie Mountain Health Region, and three new cases have been reported in Interlake-Eastern Health Region.
Manitoba has now reported 63,099 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.
Manitoba reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 5-day test positivity rate exceeds 4 percent
According to the data on the site, 78 of the recent Manitoba infections are among people who had not yet been vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 45 were fully vaccinated.
There were 83 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Wednesday morning, five more from Tuesday and 22 patients in intensive care units, five more than reported the day before.
Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place by spring: senior doctor
Meanwhile, aprovincial site tracking variants shows that Manitoba currently has 598 cases of active variants, including two active Alpha cases, 31 active Delta infections, and 565 unspecified cases.
Since cases of the first variant were found in Manitoba in mid-February, the province has reported 20,582 cases and 232 deaths related to the most contagious strains.
COVID-19: More health care workers in Manitoba receive unpaid leave, some home care services disrupted
Health records show that 3,025 tests for COVID-19 were performed on Tuesday.
Manitoba reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If you have symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up your sleeves. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible, and maintaining a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a non-medical face mask or mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.
