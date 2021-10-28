Powerful river to muddy flow: South American money raises climate alarm





The analysis showed that average rainfall combined in these four Brazilian states has fallen to its lowest level since the early 1990s. Rainfall levels during that time have halved, with the trend accelerating in the last decade. “This past year will be different from anything else from the past, no matter how you measure it,” said Isaac Hankes, senior weather research analyst at Refinitiv. This steady drop in rainfall directly affects the Paranës level thousands of miles below the river in Argentina and Paraguay, where large ships and barges rely on deep river canals to transport large agricultural loads. Falling river levels are hampering the transport of such cargo because ships are unable to fully load due to concerns that a deeper stream – the distance from the waterline to the bottom of the ship – from the extra weight could cause them to fall down. The average river depth over the past two years at the Argentine grain port of Rosario is the second lowest on record after a historic drought in 1944. Measuring rods that point the river at key points and provide depth gauges associated with a zero level – instead of the river bed – have fallen into negative territory. Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina’s Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, said the lower level means ships are cutting grain shipments by about 20 percent against normal volumes. Ships must cut from 1,600 to 2,175 tonnes of cargo to save a dram foot, Wade added. The boats are leaving Rosario with an average current of about 9.1 m versus 10.4 m normal, Wade said. “In the more than 40 years I have been in this job, I have never seen it reach 33 cm below zero. I had never seen this,” Wade said. Low river levels have also forced exporters to take smaller shipments of cargo ships along the river and then add cargo to deep-water ports below the river, increasing logistics costs. Argentina has lost about $ 620 million in soybean and soy flour exports alone due to transportation problems caused by lower river levels, according to the Rosario grain exchange. “Through this decline we are losing cargoes,” Wade said. “Maybe next time instead of coming for this bit here, the boats will go straight to Brazil and we will lose.” ‘QUICK CHARGER’ In wetlands around the river delta in Argentina, lower water levels have contributed to an increase in fires, with people in river island communities losing homes and livestock. “When the river rises only 10 cm here they celebrate,” said Javier Herenu, 53, a local teacher near Charigue. “The economic impact is gigantic,” said Carlos Balletbo, a senior official at the regional carrier Atria, in his office near the cross-border area where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet and the Iguazu River joins Paranën. Paraguay’s rivers carry 96 percent of the county’s landlocked exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sustainability/mighty-river-muddy-trickle-south-americas-parana-rings-climate-alarm-2272557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos