Winnipeg’s General Hospital staff member Seven Oaks, victim of a serious attack
A staff member at Seven Oaks General Hospital was severely attacked inside the building on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the person in serious condition, says the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.
“Our staff and leadership are devastated by this incident and our hearts and healing thoughts are with the victim and their family, as well as with all staff and patients at Seven Oaks,” Paul Turenne, a WRHA spokesman, said in an email. .
“The safety of our staff and patients is paramount and additional security has been required to ensure the hospital is safe and secure.”
Officers were called to the hospital around 2:30 p.m., Winnipeg police said. Officers were still at the scene until Wednesday evening.
The main entrance to Leila Avenue Hospital is closed and will remain so for the rest of the day, Turenne said, adding that the attack took place in the atrium at that entrance.
The emergency care center and its usual entrance remain open to the public. Dialysis patients are being contacted directly, but are required to use the McPhillips road entrance to access care.
Visitors are not allowed for at least the next 24 hours, except in recent life situations, the health authority said.
Police said they would not provide additional information at this time, including the nature of the attack, because it is at the beginning of the investigation.
