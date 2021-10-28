International
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious attack on a staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital – Winnipeg
Officers were called to the hospital on McPhillips Street on Leila Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
They say a person was transported for treatment in an unstable condition.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) later confirmed that a hospital staff member was attacked inside the Leila Avenue atrium area.
Man in critical condition after severe attack in North End
“Our staff and leadership are devastated by this incident and our hearts and minds are healed with the victim and their family, as well as with all staff and patients at Seven Oaks,” a WRHA spokesman said in a statement.
Police did not say whether a weapon was used or whether they were arrested.
Mike Nader, president and CEO of WRHA, says his team is working with police, who stayed at the hospital until Wednesday evening.
Nader says the victim worked within the WRHA for a considerable time, but he was not in contact with the family in order to give them space to process the horrific attack.
“The hospital is open and continues to function, but some of our entrances will remain closed. We have decided to suspend visits to Seven Oaks for at least the next 24 hours, except at the end of life situations. The atrium is still a crime scene. “
Nader says he wants to remind everyone the healthcare staff has been on the front line for almost two years and has had to endure all the restrictions and then some.
“They are exhausted and continue to sacrifice a lot. Now more than ever, our healthcare staff deserve respect and kindness. EARLY [in the pandemic] “There were many signs of support and I think as the pandemic has progressed people have forgotten the sacrifices that healthcare professionals are making every day.”
The hospital has also brought additional security.
Nader says his team will review the incident and learn what they might have done differently to keep patients and staff safe.
“This is an isolated incident, we will learn from this and improve as much as we can,” he said. “It ‘s still very crude for many of us and we’re still recovering from it and doing everything we can to support each other.”
The main entrance to the hospital on Leila Avenue will remain closed for the remainder of the day on Wednesday, but the emergency care center and its usual entrance remain open to the public. Dialysis patients are required to use McPhillips street doors to enter the hospital.
In a statement sent to the media around 16:15 on Wednesday, police said they would not provide further details “as this investigation is still unfolding”.
A police spokesman said further updates may be available Thursday.
