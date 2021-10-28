Scientific advisors seek detailed plans from COP26, not just climate promises





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance walk down Downing Street in London, UK, September 14, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls / File Photo

Detailed action plans and necessary reviews by governments

Existing and new technologies need to grow rapidly

Behavioral and socio-economic changes are also needed LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Thirty-eight government scientific advisers have urged leaders at the upcoming COP26 climate conference to focus on detailed action plans, not just promises, on how to maintain a 1.5 temperature limit. Celsius within reach. After four days, governments will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, to meet this year ‘s deadline to commit to more ambitious emission reduction promises, in what may be the last chance to put the world on the road appropriate to keep heat below 2C above pre-industrial levels and ideally 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). This week, a United Nations report said current promises put the world on track for an average temperature rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius and a separate report in August warned that global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions could exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next two decades. In a statement issued Thursday, senior scientific advisers in countries including Argentina, Australia, Britain, Canada, Costa Rica, India, Mauritius, Mexico and Morocco said it was still possible to limit global warming to 1.5C by end of the century. . However, significant behavioral, technological and socio-economic transformations are needed to achieve a large reduction in emissions by 2030 and zero net emissions by 2050. Advisers said governments should develop long-term strategies based on scientific evidence to enhance ways to decarbonize economies over the next decade, have clear and detailed policies and regular reviews of emission reduction plans. ‘MORE THAN JUST AN OBSTACLE’ “1.5 C (limit) is achievable provided action is taken. Action must be more than a promise; it must be backed by clear plans and those plans must be monitored,” said Patrick Vallance, chief scientific officer of United Kingdom. advisor, told reporters. Advisers said a range of existing and new technological solutions need to grow rapidly and be deployed across sectors of the global economy. There needs to be much more international cooperation to accelerate research, development, demonstration and the establishment of effective ways to reduce emissions and solutions to adapt to climate change. Many scientists have long called for rapid and drastic changes across society to help curb global warming, including less meat consumption, fewer air travel and internal combustion engine cars. “I think these are things that need to happen,” Vallance said. “There are behavioral changes that are needed by all of us. A series of small changes are important when they bring together millions and millions of people.” How this can be achieved is a decision for governments, not scientists, but the world should not rely on a “magic technology” to save it, he said. “The ‘green’ choice should be the easy choice. If there are many obstacles, there will not be much change. At the moment, some of these choices are expensive. The cost premium should be reduced.” Vallance added. Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Barbara Lewis Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

