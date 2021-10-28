Kenney’s government approval rating for Alberta healthcare management drops to 20%, poll suggests





Only about one in five Albertans believe the provincial government is doing a good job in addressing health care, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute. Institute President Shachi Kurl says the proportion has dropped significantly since the global pandemic hit. “Exactly two years ago, we were in a country where 60 percent saw the provincial government doing a good job. That dropped to 36 percent this time last year and has now dropped to 20 percent,” she said. “What we are seeing is a really significant downward trend.” The UCP government of Prime Minister Jason Kenney marks the same small 20 percent approval rating in its treatment of COVID-19 in the province, the poll found. The lowest score This is the lowest score compared to other provinces. In Saskatchewan, 32 percent of respondents said their government has done a good job of tackling the pandemic. The Ontario government had an approval rate of 45 percent, and in BC, 66 percent said the province had done a good job. During the peak of the fourth COVID wave, Alberta’s health care system stretched to the brink of collapse after ICUs overloaded, forcing the government to seek help from the military and the Red Cross in recent weeks. Respondents were also asked to rate their province’s performance in 14 other areas, including the economy, energy, infrastructure and education. The UCP government’s highest score was in the transport infrastructure dossier, with 46 percent of respondents approving of how this was handled. Only 30 per cent said the province has done a good job overall in the economy and 26 per cent endorsed its education treatment. “We do not see in Alberta even half of Albertans saying a ‘good job’ to any of those measures,” Kurl said. The poll also found that New Democrats led by Rachel Notley continue to have a double-digit lead among determined voters, with 43 percent compared to 31 percent for Kenney’s UCP. The Wildrose Independence Party has the support of 15 percent of determined voters. Mount Royal University political science professor Lori Williams says the poll figures seem to indicate that Albertans are not simply dissatisfied with one or two political directions taken by Kenney, but that their trust has completely disappeared. “There is deep-rooted anger here,” she said. “This is internal and I do not know that you can change something like that to the extent that it has to happen now and in the next election.” Williams said growing support for the Wildrose Independence Party marks the beginning of a significant split in the right. Albertans are not determined to go to the polls until 2023. The online survey was conducted from September 29 to October 3. In Alberta, he asked about 600 random members of the Angus Reid forum to attend. It is not possible to accurately calculate an error margin for online surveys. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of the same size would give an error margin of +/- 2.0 percent, 19 times out of 20. Alberta NDP enjoys a double-digit lead over governing UCP, according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute. (Angus Reid Institute)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/poll-angus-reid-alberta-covid-1.6227007 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos