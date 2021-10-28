Scenic rim mentioned in the 10 hottest Lonely Planet destinations to visit in 2022

Since 2019, Scenic Rim has faced severe drought, a fire disaster and COVID-19 restrictions.

It is now preparing for a tourist tsunami as it is listed as one of the hottest destinations on Lonely Planet to visit in 2022.

The global travel authority has published its best travel book 2022 and has named the 10 best countries, cities and regions to visit next year.

Lonely Planet’s Chris Zeihers said Rim Scenic, in southeast Queensland, was the only Australian inclusion.

“It’s this beautiful mix of nature, agriculture and adventure and an extraordinary community,” he said.

“What impressed me the most is meeting so many providers within Scenic Rim and they are just real, real people.

“They will invite you inside and make you feel part of the family and this is a real kind of ‘special dressing’ that you do not get in any destination.”

Wishing to welcome interstate tourists again

Lozha Binna Burra, which was significantly damaged in the fires of the black summer 2019, is just a business hoping to benefit from international recognition.

Lodge operator Lisa Groom said the region was still recovering.

“It took a lot of hitting,” she said.

Lisa Groom from Binna Burra is excited that the boundaries are reopening. ( Supplied: Nigel Hallett )

“I think it is this ingenuity and innovation that came out of the region.

“It makes you realize that resilience is a word we all need to get used to.”

Chris Zeiher said the edition highlighted the best sustainable travel experiences, with Scenic Rim ranked eighth in the top 10 regions.

“We urge all of our travel writers and travel community to name places to go next year,” he said.

“This is then shortlisted and then goes to an expert panel and they have a set of criteria that must mark each destination.

“They are things like actuality, so what is happening at that destination next year, their commitment to sustainability and low impact tourism and is there a ‘wow factor’ to the destination.”

Work continues around Binna Burra Lodge after the 2019 fire. ( Supplied: Bern Young )

Ms. Groom said Binna Burra had been addicted to tourists from Queensland.

“We are excited about opening the borders because the New South Wales and Victorian guests we have had, I am sure, are eager to return to the rainforest,” she said.

“It is a massive increase of the profile for the region in general.

“The fact that it is a national assessment is also exciting.”

People want ‘authentic’ and ‘real’

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said he was very happy to see the region achieve global recognition.

“Lonely Planet is really focused on places that are not just glitter and fascination, but that have a story to tell,” he said.

“When your region has been formed for 23 million years from the remnants of a volcanic event … and the valleys within it contain tropical forests listed in the World Heritage and commissioned agricultural areas … it is no wonder we stand out from the crowd.”

He predicts an influx of tourists to the region when Queensland reopens its border with other states by November 19th.

“It puts pressure on everyone to make sure we are giving us strong vaccine coverage so we can open it reliably,” he said.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said Rim Scenic had “come to his senses” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a bit of silver from COVID that people looked closer to home to explore,” he said.

“With a consumer orientation towards authentic, real, personalized experiences, some destinations in Scenic Rim and the experience in Scenic Green are hitting the mark.”

The number one Lonely Planet region for 2022 is Westfjords in Iceland, followed by West Virginia, USA and Xishuangbanna in China.