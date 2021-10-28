International
Days before leadership vote, Manitoba PCs try to get ballots for over 1,000 members
Just two working days before the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives elect their new leader, the party is trying to get ballots for more than a thousand voters who have told campaigns they have not yet received them.
The Shelly Glover campaign claims that thousands of eligible voters either do not have ballots or have been told they cannot vote.
Heather Stefanson’s campaign fixes the number of missing ballots at 1,200, or almost one in 20 eligible voters.
The party, for its part, is setting up polling stations across the province in a bid to ensure that members who did not receive ballots can vote.
“There will be several regional stations for receiving and issuing ballots. There will be no personal voting,” party spokeswoman Keith Stewart said in a statement.
The party says it mailed more than 25,000 ballots earlier this month to party members. Their choice of leader will become Manitoba’s next prime minister, following the resignation of Brian Pallister, who announced in August that he would step down.
Party members will choose between Glover, a former police officer who served as a Member of Parliament in the government of Stephen Harper and Stefanson, the current member of the Manitoba legislature for tuxedo.
The party plans to count all the ballots by Saturday afternoon.
The large number of members who are not yet able to vote three days before the decision day raises the possibility that the result will be challenged on Saturday.
“If there are logistical concerns, it will call into question the legitimacy of the race and the legitimacy of the result,” said Royce Koop, a professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba.
‘Legitimate questions’ about race: DPA
Glover expressed a similar concern, insisting that her campaign raised the possibility of a lack of ballots at the party weeks ago.
She said that while her campaign is trying to work with the party, she fears that some members will not be able to vote.
“We are very concerned that the process has likely affected thousands of votes,” she said in an interview, suggesting that the 10-week period of the leadership campaign was not long enough.
“There is a reason the election takes six months for the leadership and unfortunately, I had no involvement in choosing this deadline. None.”
Stefanson’s campaign said in a statement that it is confident the party will fix the problem.
Manitoba’s caretaker Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen also said he was confident the race would be fair.
“Almost every postal voting process I have heard has some degree of concern, because in a way you lose control of those ballots when they leave your party headquarters,” Goertzen said.
“I understand that the steering committee is working on those challenges.”
The head of the Official Opposition said he was not so sure.
“I do not know what is going on behind the scenes at the headquarters of the PC Party, but what I have seen so far are some legitimate questions about the membership process and some legitimate questions about how this race is taking place,” said the PPD leader. -së, Wab. Kinew.
The party is scheduled to make its decision public Saturday at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT.
