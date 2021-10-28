Australia’s international borders are reopening, but the long journey home for some is not over

The end can be seen for thousands of Australians stranded overseas as the international border reopens next week and, after 20 months of closure, some still feel abandoned.

Main points: More than 47,000 Australians are still stranded overseas and want to return home

More than 47,000 Australians are still stranded overseas and want to return home All states and territories have given a deadline for the reopening of international borders, except Western Australia

All states and territories have given a deadline for the reopening of international borders, except Western Australia For some Australian immigrants, experience has left them feeling abandoned.

Quarantine requirements will no longer apply to fully vaccinated international travelers from November 1, when New South Wales, Victoria and ACT allow free movement in and out.

This means that vaccinated passengers can fly internationally, to and from these countries, without the need for an exception to leave Australia, and, upon their return, they can leave the aircraft without being quarantined.

Unvaccinated travelers will continue to face quarantine restrictions.

Australia’s entry into the wider world has brought migrants to tears as they run to book tickets home after the ordeal of flight cancellations and lost family ties.

LIVE UPDATE: Read our blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Gauri and Peter Davies with their children. ( Supplied: Peter Davies )

Listed as unprotected by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), immigrants Gauri and Peter Davies have tried to return home from London without any luck.

They are now booked on a flight to Sydney next week to introduce their new little son to their family.

“We cried,” Ms. Davies said at 7.30. “We were very happy when we heard the news, but we are still careful because we have commercial tickets and commercial tickets can be canceled.”

“It has certainly been, I would say, the last two most difficult years of our lives,” Mr Davies added.

“When you are burned as often as we and many other Australians are, you are always careful.”

Qanta fleet swirls back to life

The national carrier, Qantas, is emerging from the “darkest period” in the airline’s 100-year history following the closure of planes and the departure of thousands of personnel.

As the airline begins to turn its fleet into full-time flight schedules, 6,000 international workers will return to work by December.

At the Qantas aircraft base in Sydney, the airline fleet is slowly coming back to life. ( ABC News: Jason Om )

Qantas has also brought plans to dust off its A380 superjumbo, which are parked in the California desert.

“We want to get back to the employment and pace of life we ​​had two years ago,” Qanta airline maintenance chief John Walkertold said at 7.30am during a tour of the Sydney Airlines base.

“We are absolutely ready.”

Western Australians in oblivion, undated

All states except Western Australia have set a deadline for reopening borders for international travel.

Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania plan to ease restrictions before Christmas while the Northern Territory is looking to January to end quarantine requirements.

Western Australian immigrant Andyy Hope, who is based in New York City, wants to return to Perth and reunite with his family, but he is forgotten.

Andyy Hope with his mother. ( Supplied: Andyy Hope )

The 34-year-old has asked Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan to choose a specific date.

“He is throwing the ball at the last minute,” Mr Hope told 7.30.

“It just gives us a cannon park [figure] “I think that would reassure a lot of Western Australian immigrants.”

The office of Prime Minister McGowan said that “more details of the WA transition will be published in due course, in line with our public health expert advice”.

Immigrants disappointed by border treatment from Australia

DFAT said it had helped 58,600 Australians return home since the pandemic began and facilitated 197 repatriation flights.

Travel exemptions are canceled for vaccinated The federal government removes the need for fully vaccinated Australians to seek permission to leave the country by Monday, but those who are unvaccinated will have to seek an exception if they want to leave. Read more

But there is a continuing sense of abandonment among some immigrants, who argue that the government could have done more to bring more Australians home.

The number of Australians wanting to return continues to remain stubbornly high, at 47,100, of whom 4,700 are classified as vulnerable.

Brenton Mauriello of the Australia-ASEAN Chamber of Commerce in Thailand says Australia’s uncompromising stance has damaged the country’s reputation among immigrants.

“They are sad, they are upset, a little angry,” he told 7.30.

“Couldn’t there have been a more empathetic or more nuanced approach to how they treated Australians? Are we less Australian because we are offshore?”

Sam Shepard traveled to Germany for love before the pandemic and got stuck with his German partner in Berlin.

He said the experience of being closed had changed his views on Australia.

“It almost seems like Australia has just closed the door on me and all the other Australians [who’ve]”he was abroad,” he said.

“It makes you wonder what it means to be Australian.”

Watch this story at 7.30pm tonight on ABC TV and iview.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 1 second 2 m 1 s The COVID-19 amplifiers will start on November 8th

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …