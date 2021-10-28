Orange Coast College graduate named first Phi Theta Kappa International Poet Laureate

Like the smell of our mother’s skin, our earth stays with us.

Thus begins the opening lines of the Immigrant Song, a poem written by Orange Coast College alumni Federico De Palma, which has recently earned the Huntington Beach resident some important distinctions.

A 37-year-old football coach whose family is Italian but who was born in Buenos Aires and spent the first 14 years of his life there before moving to Italy, De Palma came to the United States in 2013 with his wife. They were looking for new horizons.

He coached club football for years and eventually took up a position as coach of university football, cross-canto and athletics at Glen A. Wilson High School in Hacienda Heights, where he quickly developed a bond with students and learned he had a skill to teach.

I found that the pleasure of working with children was simply phenomenal, he recalled in a recent interview. My friend told me, whatever you do, it is important to be in class because there you can help the children.

Federico De Palma, who was born to Italian parents in Argentina and came to the US in 2013, wrote the poem The Song of Immigrants after thinking about his family background. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

De Palma came to Orange Coast College in 2019 and immediately started earning credits to become a teacher. He joined Phi Theta Kappa, an international honorary society for two-year colleges, looking for every opportunity to connect and network with others during a time of pandemic closure.

While working, attending school, and raising a newborn son Dylan with his wife Silvia, De Palma wrote poetry in English, his third language after Italian and Spanish, as a personal project. He had no idea that his writings would ever recognize him.

I never expected my poetry, honestly, to win an award, he said. Especially being in English. It is not my first language, nor my second.

However, that is exactly what happened. Earlier this year, De Palma learned about Nota Bene, an annual literary journal of jury writing by PTK students around the globe. Eager to get involved in the life of the society of honor, he submitted five poems for consideration.

Congratulations to the 28 members of PTK that will be published in the 2021 issue of Nota Bene!

The Immigrant Song was not only chosen among the 440 entries for the 2021 edition, but was recognized as the most outstanding poem, which gave De Palma a $ 1,000 scholarship and led to his appointment to the International Poet Laureate societies, a new distinction created this year.

Phi Theta Kappa President and Chief Executive Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner explained in an email Nota Bene provides a national platform for authors to share their work with a wider audience. She called De Palmas’s poem an exciting example of the talent possessed by college students of our community of nations.

Students like Federico make me proud to serve in this role, she continued. Not only is he smart, motivated and hardworking, he is an eloquent narrator, he represents the best of Phi Theta Kappa.

De Palma said the Immigrant Song came to him as he watched his son sleep and realized that the United States would be the homeland of his children. At one point, he was struck by the thought that he and his son had different maternal ties.

I was just looking at him and I missed home, he recalls. I never knew before that you could feel so sad and happy at the same time, that you could feel away from home and feel out of place, but also be exactly where you need to be.

It is no different from the experience his father raised, who grew up in Italy but raised a family on foreign shores, De Palma thinks.

My father must have felt this way before seeing me, he said. I was the boy born as an immigrant in Argentina, so it was interesting to see how that cycle was going for us and my family.

Now studying at UCI and graduating in Spanish with a minor in education, De Palma is staying involved on the OCC campus in Costa Mesa, where he plans to take French courses.

Those who know him, such as retired Wilson High School athletics director Mark Fessenden, who saw De Palma’s talent in training students and encouraged him to pursue education as a profession, say it is the limit.

Coaching is just learning on the field, and he was consistent beyond confidence, he was fair and had a great sense of sportsmanship and doing the right thing, Fessenden said. He understands that it is not all about the score, but about the character, integrity and work ethic.

I realized after seeing his character that this is a special individual.

