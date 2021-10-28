Mark Cuban, Mavs partner with cryptocurrency platform Voyager in first international team deal

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is often at the forefront of digital and financial innovation.

The latest franchise partnership is proof again.

The Mavericks on Wednesday morning announced a five-year partnership with the publicly traded cryptocurrency platform Voyager, which will become the first cryptocurrency brokerage team and international partner.

The NBA in 2019 allowed the teams to begin negotiations on international sponsorship rights, and the Mavericks ’first attack fits the interests of the Cubans.

Last year, Cuban became a big supporter of non-exchangeable tokens, setting up its own shop and participating in the NBA Top Shot mania, and has talked a lot about Bitcoin and Ethereum as investments in cryptocurrency.

Voyager, which allows users to trade more than 60 crypto assets in its app, will acquire the rights to the name of Mavs Gaming Hub, home to the Mavs NBA 2K League team. Cuban held a press conference with Voyager CEO Stephen Erlich and five Mavericks players Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina among those in attendance.

Tbh a little worried about my job security now pc every Mav asked a question during the press conference but i, on the other hand, can not dive in, shoot or otherwise light up the moon as an NBA player. pic.twitter.com/EXlTduWep5 – Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 27, 2021

Each Maverick asked Cuban and Erlich a question about Voyager and the partnership plans. The deal follows the FTX cryptocurrency platform for the purchase of name rights for the Miami Heats arena.

It has been removed, Cuban said of the NBA cryptocurrency overlap. We were trying to make this more driven towards educating and exposing more people and educating them to crypto technology.

