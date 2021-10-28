International
An increase in international travelers coming to Disneyland and other theme parks in California – Daily News
International visitors will soon return to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks in California once the United States lifts the travel ban that has been in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers on November 8.
International visitors arriving by air in the United States will need to show vaccination evidence and negative test results for a recent COVID-19.
The US will accept international travelers who have received the Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccine or any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization. Children under 18 years of age and visitors with some medical problems are exempt from the vaccine requirements but must still show evidence of a COVID-19 negative test.
The reopening of U.S. borders for vaccinated visitors has sparked an increase in travel searches and bookings, according to Visit California, the travel and tourism states commission.
British Airways reported a 700% increase in travel searches in the Los Angeles area following the announcement of the reopening of U.S. borders to international passengers, according to Visit California.
Returning international travel is expected to be an aid to major theme park centers in the US in Southern California and Central Florida.
Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are excited to welcome our international visitors and are excited for them to enjoy their favorite experiences, travel and attractions across our theme park destinations, a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said via email .
Most of the international SeaWorld San Diego visitors before the pandemic came from Mexico and China, according to park officials. SeaWorld expects to see visitors from Mexico return first followed by travelers from further afield in the spring.
Prior to the pandemic, international visitors accounted for 12% of all tourist spending in Anaheim and 33% in Orange County, according to Visit California.
With Orange County welcoming 4.6 million international visitors in 2019, it underscores the economic power of international travel and the role it will play in Anaheims economic recovery, Visit Anaheim sales chief Junior Tauvaa said in a statement issued by the nonprofit. Home to world-class theme parks and bazaars, Anaheim and Orange County will continue to be a strong attraction for international visitors.
International visitors spent $ 28 billion in California in 2019, according to Visit California. Travelers from abroad spend more, stay longer and travel on midweek and during off-peak seasons, making them the most lucrative guests of the states.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure topped the bucket list for international travelers to Visit Californias, the latest research conducted in September before the announcement of the reopening of the U.S. border. Percentage of international visitors by countries planning to visit Anaheim in the next 12 months: Mexico (52%), China (38%), Canada (26%), France (21%) and the United Kingdom (20%).
Closed demand for California theme parks was a major reason for international travelers to visit the United States, according to a 2021 national Destination Analysts visitor survey.
Theme parks were among the top reasons for Chinese travelers to visit the US with 37% of Chinese tourists in the Destination Analysts survey saying they had planned to visit a theme park during their vacation.
Nearly a third of Mexican travelers planned to visit a theme park in the U.S., according to a Destination Analysts survey. Theme parks were the main reason to visit the US for tourists from the UK (22%), Canada (12%) and France (10%).
The Brazilians topped the Destination Analysts poll with 39% who said they were motivated to visit the US to see theme parks. Most Brazilians tend to go to Walt Disney World, with Brazilian tourists among the largest group of overseas visitors in Orlando, Florida.
A recent Global Rescue survey on travel safety found that international travelers love outdoor activities in unoccupied and remote spaces, and deal breakers include overcrowded destinations and mass events.
Travel anxiety is important, but it is constantly overloaded with people wanting to travel, wrote Global Rescue travel crisis expert Dan Richards in a new column. There is a huge closed demand for leisure travel that will occur once countries reduce or lift border restrictions.
