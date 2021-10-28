As the United Nations prepares to launch its annual Conference of the Parties on Climate Change next week, students in a political science class at the University of Maine will debate international climate action tomorrow as part of a semester simulation of UN negotiations. -së.

Their debate on international climate action will be held at 15:30 on 28 October.

Nicholas Micinski, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and the School of Politics and International Relations at UMaine, will task students in his course “Introduction to World Politics” to work together to find solutions to global warming and sea level rise. In the simulated activity, each student represents a different country and their collective goal is to create a new international treaty to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Climate change is a major problem in world politics today,” says Micinski. “This long semester simulation challenges our students to think creatively, but within the constraints of real political situations. They are learning that compromise is difficult, but that the perfect should not be the enemy of the good. “Next week, the real UN will host the current Glasgow climate summit, but this week our UMaine students are negotiating in Orono for the future of our planet.”

Micinski has held simulated debates for his students throughout his course, having they address various issues in an effort to build sustainable economies, a strong quality of life and world peace between states.