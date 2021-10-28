



PYMNTS announced today that it has acquired International Competition Policy (CPI), a market-leading media company for antitrust. The acquisition adds the most comprehensive news and analysis of antitrust law and competition policy worldwide to current PYMNTS content offerings related to innovation in payment and commerce, including modern ConnectedEconomyTM issues. Over the past 16 years, CPI has become one of the most popular content platforms, providing high-level and sound discussions on antitrust-related issues on a global scale. The acquisition will also serve as a cornerstone for PYMNTS ‘extended focus on TechREGTM news and information as jurisdictions worldwide debate a range of issues facing the technological regulation of digital businesses across the connected economy, including BigTech, FinTechs, crypto, healthcare, social media, AI, privacy and much more. There is a lack of thoughtful and balanced discourse on competition policy and technology policy in the media today, he says. Karen Webster, CEO of PYMNTS, both have the potential to either boost or ruin the future of the connected economy. Just as PYMNTS changed the conversation about payment innovation when we launched in 2009, make good use of our platform assets and the impressive CPI team to do the same with antitrust regulation and digital technology. Led by legal and antitrust experts in antitrust and competition policy, CPI media assets reach more than 30,000 antitrust experts in over 150 states through expertly led digital and offline content. Its channels include a daily newspaper, weekly columns, bi-monthly based on subscription chroniclesas well as deep brainstorming sessions AND conversation by the fire with respected academics and officials in the US, EU, China and other jurisdictions. The CPI also produces regular CPI television programming like Ora antitrust and 10-minute conversations with some of the most powerful names in their respective fields. CPI TV guests have included Sen. Amy Klobuchar AND Sen. Ron Wyden and heads of national competition authorities from around the world. The CPI also hosts events in person, including conferences held at Harvard Law School, University of Melbourne and Brussels, and private roundtables in Washington DC, Singapore, New Delhi, Sydney, Brussels, London and Paris. CPI will function as a Whats Next in Media and Analytics property (doing business like PYMNTS.com) and provide antitrust and regulatory insights to the PYMNTS.com community. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: DIGITAL BANKING STUDY – THE HORN BATTLE FOR WHERE WE WILL BANK Circle: Forty-seven percent of American consumers are avoiding digital-only banks because of data security concerns, despite significant interest in these services. In Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank, PYMNTS surveyed over 2200 customers to discover how digitally-only banks can support privacy and security by providing the right services to meet this unmet demand.

