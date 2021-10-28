Tampa International Airport sets up the next job fair, seeking to employ 600 workers

As the rush of holiday travel approaches, Tampa International Airport and the companies working there are looking to hire help.

The airport will host the next job fair on November 9, with around 600 positions open to applicants. These include roles with the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, car rental agencies, airlines such as JetBlue and Air Canada, and companies operating restaurants and shops.

Among the full-time and part-time positions employers seek to fill: customer service agents, bag and goods handlers, technicians, maintenance workers, drivers, dishwashers, bartenders, cooks and retailers.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 9 on the third floor of the main airport terminal. Applicants are required to wear face masks, bring two forms of identification and prepare for a background check. Companies expect to hire locally. For details, see worktpa.com.

The November job fair will arrive three months after the biggest hiring event at the airport. In August, the Aviation Authority and other airport companies sought to fill 1,000 positions. About 800 people applied and 400 people were employed.

The announcement of the job fair at the airport comes during a busy week for hiring events across the Gulf of Tampa. On Tuesday and Wednesday, AdventHealth held it largest job fair ever at the Amalie Arena, aiming to employ 1000 workers. Hillsborough county schools held one job fair on wednesday, seeks to hire hundreds of bus drivers, substitute teachers, caretakers and other workers.

And from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, American Veterans with Disabilities and RecruitMilitary will host a job fair for veterans, active military, and their spouses at the Tampa Convention Center. To register, visit work.dav.org.