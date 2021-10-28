International
The 57th Chicago International Film Festival debuted the new hybrid format
The Chicago International Film Festival ended on Sunday, marking the end of the debut of personal, virtual and hybrid festivals.
Last year, CIFF was practically held with several opportunities to attend car shows. This year, festival organizers turned to personal performances, retaining the option to stream movies virtually and participate in the drive.
The new format aimed to maximize inclusion for all those who wanted to participate in the festival, either in person or remotely. The use of festivals of multiple venues and formats for film screenings has proven to be an interesting organizational change for CIFF, said Juan Linares, an operations coordinator for the festival.
It’s super hybrid, Linares said. We have online, we have personally and we had the MusicBox drive and Siskel (movie center). In the four years Ive worked at the festival, he has been to AMC (River East), so it was interesting to understand the logistics.
To participate, clients had to provide vaccination evidence and a photo ID or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of attendance. The hand tapes were then distributed to the clients who provided this documentation, which were checked by the festival staff before entering each theater.
Anthony Kaufman, senior CIFF programmer, noted that COVID-19 protocols are not the only thing that has changed about CIFF since the onset of the pandemic.
Normally, guests would come from all over the world, which boosts international sentiment, he said.
There were far fewer this year, Kaufman said. Fewer trips, fewer receptions, fewer holidays. This changes the number of staff, which changes the number of people involved.
The reduction of staff this year has affected the programming process, as the number of films submitted to CIFF has increased significantly this year compared to last year, Kaufman said.
We’ve actually had more appearances at the festival than ever before this year, Kaufman said. This year we achieved a record, so sifting through all those movies was a big task.
CIFF experienced a decline in movie screenings last year, according to Kaufman. This decline reflects the stalemate caused by the pandemic in the film industry in general.
Kaufman said this may stem from filmmakers’ fears of premiere films online and not in cinemas. Watching in the theater is extremely important for feature films, which are generally more specific in audience and content and include a large amount of films on CIFF screens.
We want people to see movies in cinemas, especially arthouse movies, Kaufman said. It remains to be seen where we will end up in the future because I think theatrical experience, especially for feature films, is important and also under threat. I think there is something missing in watching movies through broadcasting.
Kaufman said he expects CIFF to return fully to personal examinations once health risks are no longer a concern. As CIFF tends towards a personal return, financial access issues are becoming increasingly important.
The price of CIFF’s only non-member ticket for regular shows stands at $ 20 this year, a price point that may have made the festival inaccessible to many clients.
I felt like the prices were a bit high, especially compared to regular movie tickets, said Veronika Wojda, a University of Illinois Chicago student and first-time CIFF participant. Undoubtedly it affects accessibility especially for people with less disposable income.
Despite rising ticket prices, CIFF housed audiences in numerous venues for screenings of a diverse group of films, from the hit film Dune to Memory, a Colombian film that won the CIFFs Gold Hugo Award.
Kaufman said the 57th CIFFs festival turned out to be a success, especially for film screenings.
We have fantastic directors from all over the world who are opening up new cinematic ground, Kaufman said. They represent the advantage of making movies in the world today.
