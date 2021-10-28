UK students win international competition





UK students Ryan Murphy, Thomas Pierce and Clara Woods won the international student food marketing challenge. LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – University of Kentucky students are world champions of food traders. The UK College of Agriculture’s Food and Environment team consisting of Ryan Murphy, Thomas Pierce and Clara Woods recently won the Student Food Marketing Challenge sponsored by the Food Distribution Research Society. At the international event, students acted as marketing consultants for The Seam, a Memphis-based logistics company, facing the challenge of worldwide marketing or distribution. Students used their knowledge and expertise in those disciplines, plus management, economics, and marketing to help the company develop a new marketing strategy for the product marketing. Students were given the script two weeks before the competition and interviewed company representatives for additional information. With this knowledge, they created a 10-minute video outlining their recommendations. A group of referees selected the UK team as one of three groups to compete in the championship round. There, they presented their marketing ideas to CEOMark Company Pryorvia Zoom. In the championship round, UK students defeated teams from two New Zealand universities. One thing that was very unique about our team this year was that everyone had different academic backgrounds, said Pierce, a graduate student in agricultural economics from Elizabethtown. That diversity of knowledge really helped us to develop a complete presentation. Pierce was a veteran competitor. He took part in the challenge as part of the team of previous years, which received an honorable mention in that competition. This was the first time Murphy, a senior executive in economics and agricultural finance from Shelby County, and Woods, a senior in marketing from Lexington, competed in the event. This victory gives me a huge boost of confidence as I prepare to enter the workplace, said Woods, who will graduate in December. I have been able to apply much of what I have learned in class to this challenge, and this simply reinforces the material we learn in college can really be applied to real world scenarios. Murphy said shortly after the start of the competition, he realized how well his agricultural economics classes, particularly AEC 422: Agribusiness Management, had prepared them to tackle the issues as they faced the challenge. Winning the competition has definitely been a highlight of my academic experience at Ag College, and I am extremely proud of the effort our team has put into it, he said. At the end of our presentation, whether we won or lost, I knew we had made our best efforts before. Tim Woods, professor of extension in the UK, is the team coach. Students received $ 1,000 and a plaque. This is the third student food marketing championship for the UK with additional wins coming in 2008 and 2014.

