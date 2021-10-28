Observe: Melbourne Orlando International Airport marks terminal expansion with filling ceremony





The $ 72 million MLBs Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project includes 86,000 square feet of new facilities SEE: Airport officials, construction teams and community leaders celebrated the progress of the Melbourne Orlando International Airport Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project with a closing ceremony Wednesday. The $ 72 million MLB Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project includes the addition of 86,000 square feet of new facilities, including a new security checkpoint, an expanded departure area with new gates, restaurants, and sales options. retail and furniture, an expanded international baggage demand, a new welcome center. , and four new bathroom sets. BREVARD COUNTY MELBOURNE, FLORIDA Airport officials, construction teams, and community leaders celebrated the progress of the Melbourne Orlando International Airport Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project (MLB) with a closing ceremony. The highlight was the opportunity for the airport, the community and the project actors to sign a structural beam to be placed on the ceiling structure of the new airport departure area. The significant investments we are making today will serve our region and visitors worldwide for decades to come, said Airport Executive Director Greg Donovan, AAE. We are grateful to our design and construction teams for their dedicated efforts and skills to transform our terminal into a community asset with modern capabilities that will allow us to reassure our clients with our casual coastal style. The $ 72 million MLB Terminal Renovation and Expansion Project includes the addition of 86,000 square feet of new facilities, including a new security checkpoint, an expanded departure area with new gates, restaurants, and sales options. retail and furniture, an expanded international baggage demand, a new welcome center. , and four new bathroom sets. In May 2020, the airport selected an industry-leading team consisting of Haskell, RS&H and Kinley to design and build the progressive design / construction project. This project has reached an important milestone in building through unprecedented challenges, said Haskell’s President of Infrastructure and Transport Peter Kinsley. This is a testament to the extraordinary teamwork and collaboration of all project actors, working together to deliver this exciting project to the airport and the surrounding community. As an organization whose goal is to create things that matter, we are grateful and proud to serve Melbourne Orlando International Airport in this important work. The Terminal project is preparing for MLB to become the new seaport in Central Florida for TUI, the world’s largest travel group and the number one holiday provider in the UK, in March 2022. The added facilities will accommodate the projected influx of airports of 150,000 new international passengers in the first year of operation. Moreover, domestic air service continues to grow with new Allegiants flights to Pittsburgh, Nashville and Concord starting this November. RS&H really appreciates the opportunity to lead the Design Team in this influential MLB project, said RS&H Senior Vice President Rodney Bishop, Jr., PE. Essential planning and design were required to accommodate the significant increase in international passenger traffic. Our design focused on fulfilling an aggressive plan to deliver a beautiful terminal that the community will be proud of for years to come. Melbourne Orlando International Airport is an award-winning airport, crowned the # 1 Most Scenic Airport in North America by PrivateFly.com and serves as the Seaport to Central Florida. In addition to developing airline service from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, Allegiant has announced new routes to Pittsburgh, Nashville and Concord, NC starting in November, and MLB will become the gateway to TUI UKs Florida starting in 2022. The growth of air service has sparked a major terminal project that will provide an ultimate travel experience for all airport customers. MLB is globally recognized as an epicenter of airspace like the home of Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Embraer, Collins Aerospace and more. For additional information, visit www.MLBair.com or follow @FlyMLB on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

