The Taliban are eager for dialogue with the world, says the Chinese minister





DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The Taliban are eager to engage in dialogue with the rest of the world and the international community must help Afghanistan develop, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday. In a video link to a conference in Iran, Wang said Beijing was ready to host further talks between Afghanistan and its neighbors on the country’s future. “The Taliban are eager to have a dialogue with the world … China will host the third meeting of Afghanistan’s Neighbors in due course,” Wang said in comments broadcast live on Iranian state television. The meeting in Afghanistan and neighboring countries was attended in person by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, while China and Russia attended by video link. The talks followed a similar conference involving Afghanistan’s neighbors, which was organized by Pakistan in September and aims to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan. China, which has not fought in Afghanistan, has held an olive branch for the Taliban since they regained power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces in August. The United States and other Western countries are looking for ways to engage with the Taliban and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid into the country, without giving them the legitimacy they seek. U.S. officials and Taliban representatives discussed humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this month in Qatar, but Washington said the meetings were not a recognition of the Taliban. The United States and other Western countries are reluctant to provide funding to the Taliban until the Islamic militant movement provides assurances that it will uphold human rights, and in particular women’s rights. At a conference in Iran on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian backed the formation of a comprehensive government in Afghanistan, state television reported. His remarks echoed Iran’s official stance. Shiite Muslim Iran has been an enemy of hardline Sunni Muslim Taliban for decades, but for the past few years it has openly met with Taliban leaders. In July, Tehran hosted a meeting of representatives of the then Afghan government and a high-level Taliban political committee. Iran has criticized the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan in August, for excluding ethnic minorities from the government. Written by Parisa Hafezi, Edited by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

