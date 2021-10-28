UCSF rises in the global ranking of US news universities for 2022





12 research specialties are ranked in the top 10 worldwide, including number 2 for neuroscience and behavior By Nina Bai

Nina Schultz, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Neurology, works in a lab at the Sandler Building on the UCSF Mission Bay campus. UCSF was ranked second in Neuroscience and Behavior in 2022 US News & World ReportRanking of the best global universities.Photo by Susan Merrell UC San Francisco research is ranked among the best in the world, according to the latest US News & World Reports Ranking of the best global universities 2022. In the overall ranking, UCSF climbed to 11th place among the best universities in the world, from 15th place last year. The ranking reflects the caliber of institutions in general, as well as the impact of its scholarly publications, a fact made even more remarkable by UCSF’s exclusive focus on graduate health sciences and competition against much larger institutions with a wider range wide academic fields. In 12 specialty areas, UCSF was ranked in the top 10, including No. 2 in Neuroscience and Behavior. UCSFs rank higher this year US News Global university rankings reconfirm the extraordinary quality and broad impact of UCSF health science research, he said Dan Lowenstein, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provocateur. Our faculty and students continue to advance our ability to improve the human condition, even against the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and these global rankings show their success. “Our faculty and students continue to advance our ability to improve the human condition, even against the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and these global rankings demonstrate their success.” Dan Lowenstein, MD, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provocateur Now in their eighth year, the ranking of the Best Global Universities focuses on academic research and the reputation of schools in general instead of specific undergraduate and postgraduate programs. These global rankings help the growing number of students exploring international higher education options to more accurately compare institutions around the world. The 2022 rankings, published on October 26, highlight the UCSF strengths in 12 health science research areas, in which the University was ranked in the top 10. The UCSF was ranked second in Neuroscience and Behavior; third in Clinical Medicine; fourth in Biology and Biochemistry, Cell Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Genetics and Oncology; fifth in Microbiology; sixth in Surgery; seventh in Infectious Diseases; eighth in Public, Environmental and Occupational Health; and tenth in Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, and Medical Imaging. This is the second consecutive year that UCSF ranks second in Neuroscience and Behavior and the eighth consecutive year has maintained third place in Clinical Medicine. UCSF also climbed several specialties, including No. 4 in Biology and Biochemistry, and Oncology, both from sixth place last year; and at number 8 in Public, Environmental and Occupational Health, from 10th place last year. The 2022 ranking is the most comprehensive and competitive to date, including 1,750 top institutions in 90 countries, up from 86 last year. The overall ranking results were calculated based on 13 weighted indicators that included each institution’s global and regional research reputation, record of publications, extent of international cooperation, and impact of its citations. Each of the 43 course rankings has its own methodology based on academic research performance and reputation in that specific field. UCSF joins other University of California schools with high overall rankings, including UC San Diego (21), UCLA (14) and UC Berkeley (4). Ranking of UCSF 2022 global news universities in the US # 2 in Neuroscience and Behavior

# 3 in Clinical Medicine

# 4 in Biology and Biochemistry

# 4 in Cell Biology

# 4 in immunology

# 4 in Molecular Biology and Genetics

# 4 in Oncology

# 5 in Microbiology

# 6 in Surgery

# 7 in infectious diseases # 8 in Public, Environmental and Occupational Health

# 10 in Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging

# 14 in Endocrinology and Metabolism

# 14 in Pharmacology and Toxicology

# 15 in Gastroenterology and Hepatology

# 16 in the cardiovascular and cardiovascular systems

