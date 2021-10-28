G20: Biden hampered by the absence of confirmed ambassadors ahead of the main foreign trip





Lawmakers and diplomats say the lack of confirmed ambassadors will hamper Biden in his ability to perform on the world stage, as this could leave him less prepared and informed about the dynamics of allies and opponents.

Ken Salazar, the top U.S. diplomat in Mexico, who has been in office for less than two months, is his only choice abroad. He has a UN ambassador in New York and four other candidates were confirmed on Tuesday, but it will be weeks before they take on their roles.

About 60 candidates are awaiting confirmation, largely because Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri have tacitly confirmed the majority of Biden’s election because they oppose certain administration policies, rather than issues that relate to the qualifications of diplomats. .

The blockade has alarmed the administration, overburdened diplomats and some angry Democratic lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut raised the issue when Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso questioned whether the administration was effectively distributing resources to Afghanistan. “You spare me the right indignation whether or not this administration is directing foreign policy according to your priorities,” Murphy said, adding that Republicans at the same time “were denying the personnel needed to defend this nation. Never before a minority.” “It has not gone so far as to stop the creation of a Presidential diplomatic team.” Another factor is the fact that nine months later, the administration has not yet nominated a candidate for dozens of seats. There are concerns that if this continues much longer, it will undermine the central pillars of Biden’s foreign policy agenda: re-establishing global alliances to address crucial challenges, including China’s climate change and growing determination, and rebuilding State Department. The Biden administration, with less than 10% of their candidates in the country, is still far behind the last predecessors who had over 50-75% of their nominees at work at this point in their presidency. Impact is needed U.S. embassies around the world are still functioning, but without the presidential election in the country, current diplomats and former diplomats say Biden is less likely to make progress on a host of issues – such as resolving China’s challenge with coordinated actions with allies, or developing a plan for how to deal with Iran – during its meetings in Rome. While there are career diplomats who stay as acting ambassadors, those officials are often not taken as seriously or given as much access by the host country as officials appointed by the President. Career diplomats are seen as less inclined to push the administration or to be heard, so they are sometimes seen as less effective than elected political ambassadors, former U.S. ambassadors told CNN. Ambassadors with influence to be confirmed as Presidential elections would also do a major preparatory work with foreign governments ahead of major meetings like the G20. “The place where ambassadors would be most important is to help build the strategy to influence foreign governments before the meeting,” said Ronald Neumann, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan and Algeria. “Having ambassadors there to engage and then having them there to help shape our approach is a key function.” Some believe that if an ambassador were in place of a recent diplomatic crisis, the clumsy implementation of the US-led security pact with Australia and Great Britain, which angered the French, could have been less severe. . “I think a confirmed ambassador in Paris would probably have insisted that the administration not notify the French for more than six hours before we came out publicly with an agreement of this magnitude,” said one appointed ambassador. “The administration spent weeks trying to clear up the mess.” Many also believe that the lack of confirmed ambassadors puts a black mark on America’s reputation abroad. “After all, the rest of the world neither understands nor appreciates what can only be seen as a sign of disrespect and lack of commitment,” said Eric Rubin, president of the American Foreign Service Association. He called on the Senate to “immediately consider all pending nominations” and the Biden administration “to nominate candidates promptly.” There are also currently more than 10 senior State Department officials – including Barbara Leaf, nominated to be the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East – awaiting confirmation. How to break the game The ongoing challenge has begun to leave some of the nominees frustrated with the Biden administration because they do not think there has been an effective strategy to speed up the process, according to some candidates. While the White House is in touch with Congress, some nominees think they need to do more. For those who have been voted out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, many have encountered the bloc set up by Cruz and Hawley. Cruz is making demands on the Biden administration’s policy for Nord Stream 2, and Hawley is seeking the resignation of Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over Afghanistan’s chaotic withdrawal. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement to CNN that “the staffing crisis created by job vacancies has been fully produced by Senate Republicans.” “Failure to fill these key positions not only marks a sharp departure from traditional Senate norms, but also jeopardizes U.S. national security by straining our ability to conduct diplomacy,” she said. “The security of Americans at home and abroad is at stake, and the political position of Senate Republicans must be stopped.” The White House has also expressed disappointment, saying the obstruction is preventing the administration from advancing America’s national security interests. Because of the attitudes that Cruz and Hawley have set for most of the nominees, the nominees can only be confirmed if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invokes the cloture, a procedural step to break a problem, to end it. debate and move to a vote that takes hours. debate. Some nominees believe the Biden administration needs to do more to urge Schumer to hold the Senate in session for a weekend in order to adjust to the time needed to push the candidates. Others point out that the administration could have more influence if they work with Schumer closer to the end-of-year break. But not everyone agrees that the strategy should be followed. “It would require the whole institution to stop debating undisputed candidates. Republicans know Democrats are not able to spend hundreds of precious hours of floor time on things other than infrastructure to build better.” or even for life. – timely appointments to justice “, said a Democratic aide.” Something else has to give, it is not how the system is set up to work. “

