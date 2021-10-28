Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis will be official and deeply personalExBulletin



change subtitles Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Ahead of President Biden’s visit to Pope Francis on Friday, a question was asked at a White House conference whether the meeting would be “personal or formal”, and the answer from national security adviser Jake Sullivan was “Both”.

Biden is only the second Catholic president, and while John F. Kennedy tried to downplay his faith, Biden often puts him forward and at the center. He quoted St. Augustine in his inaugural address and regularly quotes Pope Francis in his speeches.

Biden has spoken and written about the Rosary pardon in the Chamber of Situations during the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Perhaps the most powerful signal to America’s practicing and cultural Catholics came the night Biden spoke after being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. At a noisy rally, Biden recited verses from “On Eagles Wings,” an anthem of the years ’70 which has become the mainstay in Catholic funerals.

“It goes that way,” Biden said. “He will lift you up on the eagle’s wings. Hold you like the dawn. Make you shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of your hand.”

Biden’s religion is so ingrained in his public personality, but at the same time he and his staff treat the issue as deeply private. For all those moments that Biden has made him the center of his public identity, the White House is often questioned about his faith; they make sure journalists are nowhere near the church services he attends.

The contrast between that public and private trust can be seen during those masses. When Biden spends the weekend in Washington, DC, he often attends Saturday night mass at Holy Trinity, a historic church in Georgetown where Kennedy also worshiped.

Outside, crowds form, convoys block roads, and reporters run to the spot to take pictures and ask questions as Biden makes the short walk from a black SUV to the church door.

“The exterior is, as you can imagine, a real production,” Fr. Kevin Gillespie, SJ, told NPR. “Inside is a regular mass.”



change subtitles Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Gillespie is the pastor of the Holy Trinity (where, I must point out briefly, I am a parish priest). When Biden slides into one of the back pillars of the church as soon as the service begins, it is a coordinated move to minimize disruption. “He’s not trying to focus on himself,” Gillespie said. “He’s there in a very humble way.”

The Jesuit priest says that it is difficult to treat the president completely like any other person. Among other things, Gillespie admits that he will read his sermon more closely when he knows that Biden is coming.

And sometimes in conversations with Gillespie at the end of the mass, Biden’s public and private trusts merge.

“He became intimate with me, it was probably a month ago, how the Pope has supported him so much during his presidency,” Gillespie told NPR. “It makes me believe that maybe there is some kind of conversation, periodically.”

The President and the Pope have much in common

According to the White House, Biden and Francis have met three times, all when Biden was vice president. The two men spoke on the phone even during the transition.

Francesco’s audience with Biden at the Vatican on Friday will be, of course, an official meeting between the two heads of state. It will also be an opportunity for two kindred spirits to compare notes on common goals for global issues as well as more fundamental parallels in their lives.

“These are older boys in their latest jobs. No one else really thought they would be here. Biden is over. [Then-Cardinal Jorge] Bergoglio was very old. And now, here they are, ”said John Carr, director of the Georgetown University Initiative for Catholic Social Thought and Public Life.

Francesco shares two of the foreign policy priorities that Biden emphasizes on trips like this: addressing climate change and the rise of nationalism and populism.

“In a recent encyclical, Pope Francis warns us against this ‘false populism’ that calls for quoting ‘lower and more selfish instincts,'” Biden said in a high-profile speech at Warm Springs. Ga., During the last part of the presidential campaign, continuing quoting the document during.

Avoiding their disagreements, including abortion

When it comes to how the policies of this Catholic president conform to Catholic teachings, Carr said that Biden and Francis can divide things into three buckets:

Things they agree on, like the environment.

Areas where they generally agree but have different approaches.

The high-profile areas where Biden’s policies are completely at odds with the church teaching, at most, his support for abortion rights.

“My feeling is the president and the Pope is likely to focus on the first thing,” Carr said.

This is what Francesco has done since Biden took office.

In particular, he has done so even when a high-profile group of American Catholic bishops have taken the opposite, criticizing Biden’s support for abortion rights and calling for him to be barred from receiving communion.

When some American bishops issued a statement on Biden’s inauguration day and criticized his support for abortion rights, the Vatican responded with a warmer and more welcoming statement. As the push to ban Biden from communion has received more attention in recent months, an official report on the issue will be published at an upcoming conference of American bishops. kungimin.

The debate is not theoretical for Fr. Gillespie and the Holy Trinity, where Biden participates in the Mass. They have followed the Pope’s example, and the parish council issued a statement earlier this year: “The Holy Trinity will not deny the Eucharist to persons who come to receive it.”

“Now, that being said, not everyone agrees with his position on abortion,” Gillespie explained. “The cardinal and a number of us have reservations. But we are not talking about that in communion.”

Gillespie said there is another way this church has found itself involved in the public life of the man sitting quietly in the back row.

Recently, he said, the State Department sought suggestions for a gift a “top U.S. official” could present to a “top Vatican official.”

On Friday, Gillespie will wait to see if the State Department took his advice.