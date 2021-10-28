Franklin County reports 2 new deaths from COVID | News, Sports, Work





MALONE – Franklin County Public Health reported the deaths of two county residents on Tuesday, bringing the death toll there to 22. It appears one of the individuals has died at the University of Vermont Health Network at Alice Hyde Medical Center. Communication and Media Relations specialist Alice Hyde, Phillip Rau said a COVID-positive man in his 50s died at the facility late last week. – Center of Essex – These two newest deaths bring the collective number of COVID-related deaths in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties to at least 99. The Essex County Department of Health reported two deaths Monday, while the Clinton County Department of Health reported one, bringing the total to 97. The ECHD said one of the people who died was a resident of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care in Elizabethtown, where a COVID group has grown to 17. But Jeff Jacomowitz – a spokesman for Centers Health Care, the Bronx-based healthcare provider that owns the Essex Center – later said two residents had died from the coronavirus and that one had been hospitalized and the other had moved to the Essex Center. . . It was not immediately clear whether the ECHD had included the second resident death in its total mortality from COVID. “One of the residents was fully vaccinated, but their immune system was damaged, while the other was only partially vaccinated.” said Jacomowitz. “Two other residents remain hospitalized. “The facility continues to have a special COVID arm for those positive with COVID-19 and the rigorous ongoing testing of residents and staff also continues. “We are proud of our staff as they continue to work tirelessly to keep its residents safe.” The Essex center was the site of an outbreak that from August to October 2020 infected more than 100 and claimed the lives of 16 residents. – Tuesday numbers – Franklin County Public Health reported 21 new cases Tuesday and 146 active cases. Of these, 14 were inmates of the Bare Hill Correctional Institution. The Clinton County Department of Health posted 22 new cases for a total of 166 in isolation. Another 356 persons were in pre-quarantine. Center of Emergency Operations and Health Services of the tribe of St. Regis Mohawk stated that three new cases had been discovered in the southern part of Akwesasne, bringing the number under the tribunal’s jurisdiction to nine. Two people were hospitalized due to complications and 12 were in quarantine. The Essex County Department of Health does not post updates for COVID on Tuesday. “The virus continues to spread through community broadcasts – meaning it can be infected at any event or gathering, including family dinners, birthday parties, funerals, baby showers, athletic games and other celebrations and events with individuals outside your immediate family. ” said the tribe in a press release. “There is no isolated source, so please be vigilant, follow all recommended safety precautions and take your hit to keep yourself, family and other community members safe and healthy.” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

