Why China is the World’s Last Zero Holding for Covid

The trip began in Shanghai, where the couple, both former professors, joined a tour group with other retirees. They traveled through Gansu Province and Inner Mongolia, staying in a breakfast bed and eating three times at the same lamb restaurant. Flying south to Xian, they landed on a 1300-year-old temple. The other members of the tour group searched an art museum, walked through the parks and visited friends.

Then, on October 16, the day they had planned to visit the Terracotta Warriors, the couple tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, China has shut down a city of 4 million people, as well as several smaller cities and parts of Beijing, to upgrade a new outbreak that has infected more than 240 people in at least 11 provinces and regions. Authorities have closed schools and tourist sites. Government websites have detailed every move of the unfortunate couple and their extensive network of contacts, including the hour they went to hotels and on which restaurant floors they sat.

The non-stop response is emblematic of China zero Covid policy, which has served the country extremely well: China has reported less than 5,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The rate of the new outbreak, though small compared to many other countries, is large for China.