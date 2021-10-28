International
Why China is the World’s Last Zero Holding for Covid
The trip began in Shanghai, where the couple, both former professors, joined a tour group with other retirees. They traveled through Gansu Province and Inner Mongolia, staying in a breakfast bed and eating three times at the same lamb restaurant. Flying south to Xian, they landed on a 1300-year-old temple. The other members of the tour group searched an art museum, walked through the parks and visited friends.
Then, on October 16, the day they had planned to visit the Terracotta Warriors, the couple tested positive for coronavirus.
Since then, China has shut down a city of 4 million people, as well as several smaller cities and parts of Beijing, to upgrade a new outbreak that has infected more than 240 people in at least 11 provinces and regions. Authorities have closed schools and tourist sites. Government websites have detailed every move of the unfortunate couple and their extensive network of contacts, including the hour they went to hotels and on which restaurant floors they sat.
The non-stop response is emblematic of China zero Covid policy, which has served the country extremely well: China has reported less than 5,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The rate of the new outbreak, though small compared to many other countries, is large for China.
But politics has also made, increasingly, China an extraordinary country. The rest of the world is reopening, including New Zealand and Australia, which also once embraced zero tolerance. China is now the only country still seeking complete eradication of the virus.
Every locality must resolutely adhere to the “Protect from outside against import, protect from inside against return” policy, said Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, at a news conference on Sunday. Current control measures cannot be relaxed.
The government’s strict strategy is the product of a unique set of Chinese calculations. Its booming exports have helped keep the economy afloat. The ruling Communist parties, tight control of power enables blockades and tests to be carried out with astonishing efficiency. Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February.
For many Chinese, low case numbers have become a source of national pride. Xi Jinping, China’s leader, has repeatedly stressed the country’s success in control as proof of the superiority of its model of governance.
But experts both in China and abroad have warned that the approach is volatile. China may find itself increasingly isolated, diplomatically and economically, at a time when global public opinion is strengthening against it.
The regime thinks it should maintain a zero Covid policy to maintain its legitimacy, he said. Lynette Ong, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. However, at a great cost.
In the early stages of the pandemic, the Chinese Communist Parties held power seemed to depend on its ability to control the virus. Her initial attempts to cover up the explosion in Wuhan caused a stunning outburst of public outrage. Images of overcrowded hospitals and patients praying for help flooded the Chinese internet.
As the virus spread to the rest of the world, that narrative changed. China’s austerity measures and mass testing campaigns, once criticized as severe, became models for other countries. As deaths increased in Western democracies, Mr. Xi repeatedly stressed how quickly China had flattened the number of cases. Anger over Wuhan’s initial response gave way to sometimes harsh nationalism.
Other countries that adopted zero Covid policies were hailed as models of competent governance that prioritized saving lives over comfort and economic growth.
As the virus has dragged on in its second year, and with the launch of the much more contagious Delta variant, countries are rethinking their strategies. Australia, which was home to the world’s longest blockade, is lifting quarantine requirements for vaccinated residents returning from abroad. New Zealand officially abandoned its search for zero this month. Singapore is offering quarantine trip for tourists vaccinated from Germany, the United States, France and several other countries.
China has refused to change its position. When Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert from Shanghai, suggested this summer that China learn to live with the virus, he was savagely attacked the internet as the lackey of foreigners. A former Chinese health minister call such a reckless mindset.
Professor Ong said the government feared any challenge to its narrative of pandemic triumph.
Explosions have become so common that it really is a non-event, she said. But the Chinese authorities want to control every small potential source of instability.
There are even more practical reasons for China’s reluctance. Medical resources are highly concentrated in large cities and more remote areas can be quickly defeated by an increase in cases, he said. Zhang June, an urban studies researcher at Hong Kong City University.
Moreover, although China has achieved a relatively high rate of complete vaccination, at 75 percent of its population, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of its domestically produced vaccines.
And, at least for now, the elimination strategy seems to enjoy public support. While residents in enclosed areas have complained of seemingly arbitrary or overly harsh restrictions on social media, travel is relatively unrestricted in non-occasional areas. Wealthy consumers have poured money into luxury goods and beautiful cars as they do not spend on trips abroad.
As long as they can still feel a certain level of freedom of mobility, I think this kind of Covid-zero policy does not hit the local audience as too heavy, said Professor Zhang.
Other governments that have chosen to live with the virus may still lose their nerves. After lifting many restrictions this summer, Singapore reinstated them in September amid an increase in infections. (However, the government is moving forward with the travel lanes.)
But experts agree that the cost of hosting zero cases will eventually hit. China’s economic growth is slowing and domestic travel over a one-week break earlier this month fell below the levels of previous years, as a group of new cases scared tourists. Retail sales have proved uncomfortable, recovering and fading with the waves of the virus.
The country may also suffer diplomatically. Mr. Xi has not left China or hosted foreign visitors as early as 2020, although other world leaders prepare to gather in Rome for a G20 summit and in Glasgow for climate talks.
China’s tough access is also flowing to Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous territory and global financial hub. In an effort to link their Covid prevention policies to the mainland, Hong Kong leaders have introduced the world’s longest quarantine, ignoring escalating warnings by business executives for an exodus of foreign firms.
And even those who support the restrictions question whether there is an exit strategy.
I think current policies are still in the right direction, said Jason Qiu, 27, who grew up in Gansu Province, not far from Lanzhou, the city of 4 million now isolated. But if things continue like this for a long time, for example, if the pandemic will continue for another five or 10 years, or become endemic, it would probably be time to consider changing some measures.
In a possible response to these concerns, some officials have opened up the idea of easing the restrictions, albeit cautiously. Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a recent interview with the Chinese media that the country just reached an vaccination rate of 85 percent, why not open up?
Until then, those trapped by blockages have tried to make the most of their situations. State news media have reported that about 10,000 tourists have been stranded in Ein Banner, a region of Inner Mongolia, after the occurrence of the cases led to a blockade. The local tourism association has promised them consolation free entry at three popular tourist attractions, which can be purchased within the next three years.
Liu Yi AND Joy Dong contributed to research.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/27/world/asia/china-zero-covid-virus.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]