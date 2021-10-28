UK closes OSCE Border Surveillance Mission





Thank you, Madam Speaker. Ambassador Varga, we are grateful for the briefing of the Permanent Council and for your final report on the activities of the OSCE Spillover Monitor Mission. As your report describes, from the opening of the Observer Mission in July 2014 until its closure on 30 September this year, it provided valuable reports on the situation on the ground at two checkpoints along the Ukrainian-Russian state border, despite heavy placed on it by its Russian host. To give just a few examples, in that period the Mission reported 39,487 people crossing the border in military-style clothing, as well as 100 so-called Russian humanitarian convoys crossing into Ukraine through the Donetsk border crossing. We note that since the closure of the Observer Mission, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine observed on October 14 a convoy of 12 trucks covered with license plates of the Russian Federation in the non-governmental controlled Donetsk region and a convoy of 10 trucks covered with goods with Russian flags. in the Luhansk region controlled by non-governmental organizations. These convoys cross into Ukraine without the permission of Ukraine, or without inspection by the Ukrainian border guards, violating its sovereignty. This example clearly highlights the importance of comprehensive independent monitoring along the entire Ukrainian-Russian state border beyond government control, from which the closure of the OSCE Spillover Monitor Mission represents a step away. The United Kingdom continues to condemn Russia’s decision to unilaterally close the Observer Mission, which has reduced the international community’s reporting on the security situation in eastern Ukraine and hampered the OSCE’s ability to provide the necessary transparency, and confidence building measures in the region. We remind Russia once again that as a signatory to the Minsk agreements, including the 2014 Minsk Protocol, it is committed to providing permanent monitoring of the Ukrainian-Russian state border and verification by the OSCE. We join the numerous calls made to Russia in this council to engage in good faith in efforts to improve OSCE monitoring at the border to meet this commitment under the Minsk Protocol. Finally, I would like to convey the extraordinary gratitude of the United Kingdom to Ambassador Varga, your team and all those who have previously worked for the OSCE Spillover Monitor Mission for your commitment over the past seven years. We recognize the additional challenges that the shortened two-month term, as well as the closure of the Mission, resulted in for Mission members in their professional and private lives. We are grateful to the Mission for its professionalism, tireless work and reporting in these very difficult circumstances. We wish you success in your future endeavors. I take this opportunity to reiterate the United Kingdom ‘s unwavering support for Ukraine’ s sovereignty and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters. Thank you, Madam Speaker.

