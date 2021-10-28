Trudeau sets out for high-profile talks in Europe on climate change, the pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is leaving for Europe, where he will take part in high-level talks with other world leaders on urgent issues such as climate change and the race to vaccinate people in low- and middle-income countries.

While most of the nearly week-long trip will be dominated by the G20 summit in Rome and the 26th Glasgow Climate Partnership (COP26) summit in Trudeau, Trudeau has set aside time for an official visit to the Netherlands. country with close historical and diplomatic ties with Canada.

A government official, speaking in the background to reporters at a pre-trip conference, said Trudeau had been invited by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “really deepen the ties between our two countries, which are already very deep”. Rutte made a trip to Canada in 2018 and Trudeau “is returning the invitation,” the official said.

The two countries are closely linked on foreign policy issues, the official said, noting continued co-operation on the climate dossier as both countries push other developed countries to do more to help return rising global temperatures.

In an interview with CBC News, Ontario Independent Senator Peter Boehm, earlier Sherpa G7, said Rutte and Trudeau could use the time of the diplomatic confrontation to discuss how to approach the Rome summit.

The G20 countries alone represent 80 percent of the global economy and most of the annual greenhouse gas emissions. This makes the Rome summit a little ahead of COP26, where the position of the G20 countries will be particularly critical.

A meeting of G20 environment ministers reached a stalemate earlier this year when no agreement was reached on priorities such as the gradual removal of coal and the limitation of global warming to 1.5 C. Many countries, including China, India, Russia and Arabia The Saudis opposed some of the proposed proposals. language.

Canada and the Netherlands can help mediate a pragmatic solution through creative “word processing”, Boehm said.

“It’s a friendly, easy relationship, and I would say, since the prime minister is on that side of the Atlantic, renewing that friendship is entirely appropriate in terms of how these things go,” Boehm said, noting that Trudeau and Rutte, who leads the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, are ideologically linked.

“They will discuss bilateral issues, global concerns and compare notes on the COP that will go to Glasgow.”

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a joint press conference at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, October 25, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

During a stop in The Hague, the diplomatic capital of the Netherlands, Trudeau is expected to address parliamentarians at TheBinnenhof. He then plans to travel with Princess Margriet, a member of the Dutch royal family, who was born in Ottawa while in exile during World War II to lay a wreath at the Canadian War Cemetery in Bergen op Zoom south of country.

7500 Canadian soldiers died during the liberation of the Netherlands

Canadian-Dutch relations are undeniably determined by the two countries’ shared experience during that bloody conflict. More than 7,500 Canadian men and women died during the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi rule in late 1944 and early 1945, before the surrender of Germany.

“We are eternally grateful to those brave Canadian soldiers who brought the light of freedom to our country at its darkest hour,” Rutte said during his 2018 speech to the Canadian Parliament. “This, we will never forget.”

A Dutch boy bears a sign reading Christmas 1944 somewhere in the Netherlands. Friends of the Allies, God BLESS YOU at a Christmas dinner for Canadian soldiers in the Netherlands in 1944. (George Metcalf Archive Collection / Canadian War Museum)

Geoffrey Hayes is a professor of history at the University of Waterloo and an expert on the liberation of the Netherlands from the First Canadian Army. A frequent visitor to the country, Hayes said he was always amazed at the respect Dutch civilians show to former Canadian soldiers who helped liberate that country after a brutal eight-month military campaign.

“I remember, in the 1990s, on the 50th anniversary of the liberation, Canadians were invited and it was just overwhelming to see the Dutch villagers gathering these old Canadian veterans. They were like rock stars. It was really something. The reception was quite “Extraordinary,” Hayes told CBC News.

“They value Canadian involvement in a way that most Canadians simply do not understand. Many boys were killed in eight to 10 months of war and that is something the Dutch know about the Canadian position.”

While helping the Dutch secure their freedom, the Canadian victories also helped to strengthen essential supply lines for Allied armies as they continued their push toward Germany.

“We often suggest that the war ended in the early ’45s, but it was certainly not in the Dutch towns and villages that were liberated from the Canadians,” Hayes said. “It is one of the neglected elements of the war. We were not going to Berlin and we were not in a hurry to invade Germany.”

Civilians surround a Sherman tank of the 4th Canadian Armored Division during the liberation of Hilversum, The Netherlands, May 7, 1945. (George Metcalf Archive Collection / Canadian War Museum)

After the war, Canadian engineers helped replace exploding dams, desalinate contaminated land and “get people on their feet after the fighting,” Hayes said. Canadian civil affairs officers also helped local officials re-establish democratic institutions such as city councils that had been marginalized under German rule.

The three Canadian war cemeteries in the Netherlands, including the one in Bergen op Zoom that Trudeau will visit on Friday, are perfectly maintained by both the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Dutch villagers living nearby.

“It is a tradition in many families out there to care for specific graves,” Hayes said.

Royal Dutch born in Ottawa

Princess Juliana later reigned as Queen of the Netherlands from 1948 to 1980, went with her family into exile in Canada during the Nazi occupation of their country, staying at the Stornoway residence in Ottawa. (Stornoway, a beautiful but modest mansion in the Rockcliffe Park neighborhood, is now the official residence of the Official Opposition leader.)

Juliana gave birth to Margrietta at Ottawa Civic Hospital in 1943, and Canada temporarily waived its claim to that territory to ensure that the young princess gave birth to a Dutch citizen. The diplomatic gesture ensured that Margriet would not be kept off the line of the throne inheritance.

Princess Juliana of the Netherlands holds a minor princess Margriet at Stornoway in Rockcliffe, their home during World War II. (Library and Archives Canada / Yousuf Karsh / PA-192854)

“The Dutch royal family is really quite modest. They were part of the scene in Ottawa, they were seen walking freely with their children, which was definitely appreciated,” Hayes said, noting that the Netherlands still sends to Ottawa. about 10,000 tulip bulbs each year. to repay the kindness shown by Canadians in a time of crisis.

“These kinds of ties are in the distant past, but they are important. There are really strong ties now between Canada and the Dutch because of all this.”