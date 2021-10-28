The high positivity rate of COVID-19 continues to plague the north of BC





The British Columbia Health Minister is urging caution as COVID-19 numbers stabilize, saying the northern region had a test positivity rate of 19 per cent on Wednesday compared to a rate of four to five per cent for the rest of the province. Adrian Dix said the lowest test positivity rate of 2.5 percent was in Coastal Vancouver. Read more: Businesses in northern BC face the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions He said the province's BC Vaccine Charter has helped boost vaccination rates, but 10.3 percent of the population remains unvaccinated, so the province will continue to work hard to reduce that number as flu season approaches and flu vaccines offered. The number of COVID-19 cases has been slowly declining, with the province registering 609 cases on Wednesday, along with six other deaths, for a total of 2,137 deaths.















The province said in a statement that 89.7 per cent of eligible persons aged 12 and over had received their first dose of the vaccine and 84.7 per cent had been fully vaccinated. "It's always good to hear positive news," Dix said of falling cases. "But I want to soften that by saying there are a number of things to see." Read more: 'Vaccinate': Northern BC doctor warns local ER could close amid rampant COVID He said there is pressure on hospitalization rates and critical care units from a high number of critically ill patients, mainly those with COVID-19, who are being transported from the northern region to other areas. Dix said 40 of the 155 patients who became infected with the virus and are currently receiving critical care are under the age of 50 and all are unvaccinated.















An independent group of researchers analyzing the course of COVID-19 in BC released a report on Wednesday saying that while cases are falling by about two percent a day, children under the age of 10 may now be more at risk of contracting virus because they are unvaccinated. Experts in epidemiology, mathematics and data analysis from three universities in BC and the private sector said the age group had half the rate of cases earlier this year compared to those who are older, but that risk could increase. Read more: BC MLA says 'Alberta impact' is a factor in lower COVID-19 vaccination rates in the north They said the use of indoor masks and regional measures in areas with high case counts helped stabilize the number of cases during the fall, but future risks may come from more indoor time as the weather cools and more transmissible variants evolve. The report says the number of patients in intensive care units increased in September, but has since returned to first levels earlier this year as the BC vaccination test card helped increase vaccination rates. He says communities with 95 per cent of qualified vaccinated persons have 4.3 times fewer cases of COVID-19 than those with 75 per cent vaccination. The group said that over the next three weeks, forecasts suggest that cases are expected to fall to all health authorities as immunity levels build up in the immunized.

