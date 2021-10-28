Alberta’s economy will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022; The mayor of Calgary sets the stage for the city’s recovery

Alberta and Calgary are still a year away from returning to pre-pandemic economic conditions and may need another year or more to make up for lost growth, according to an annual outlook from Calgary Economic Development.

ATB chief economist Todd Hirsch said the province is expected to grow 6.3 percent in 2021 and another 4.3 percent in 2022.

The province saw a contraction of 8.2 percent in 2020.

We expect Alberta’s economy to return to pre-COVID levels perhaps by mid-2022, Hirsch told reporters Wednesday, “so we still have a way to go.

The pandemic is an unpredictable force always present for economic activity, he said.

Hirsch agreed with the Bank of Canada forecast for rising inflation by the first half of 2022 and said the accelerated BC timeline for raising interest rates is a signal that Albertans need to pay attention to.

Hirsch did not expect Albertas unemployment to return to normal from its current rate of 8.1 percent until the third quarter of 2022 or later, continuing Alberta’s economic recovery.

We are lagging behind, but that’s because the deficit or contraction we saw in 2020 was the deepest in the country, and that was compounded by problems in the energy sector and falling oil prices, Hirsch said.

On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate was over $ 82 a barrel and Western Canadian Select is flirting with $ 70. Some forecasts require three-digit prices.

While oil prices are really good now, and this is certainly helping those power producers (by) repairing some balance sheets and maybe some merger and acquisition activities, we are still not seeing much reinvestment in Alberta's traditional hydrocarbon industry, ATB. said the economist.

















He reiterated his call for oil and gas to remain the backbone of the economy and stressed the sectors that are seeing growth, which is likely to continue until 2022.

The technology and digital sector, agriculture and agri-food, renewable energy and clean energy technology, the film and TV industry, life sciences, health sciences – all of these have gone very, very well, he said.

Now we have to put it in context: all of these combined sectors are still dim from our traditional oil and gas sector, so we still have some way to go. We need a lot of growth from those sectors to somehow move the needle.

Hirsch stressed a trio of areas that the city and province should receive the right to rebuild the economy: education and skills, addressing economic inequality with social inclusion and carbon reduction commitments, and climate change goals.

Recovery under a new mayor

In her first address to the Calgarys business community as mayor, Jyoti Gondek shared her economic priorities.

Faced with so many challenges, we must rely on our unique strengths to chart our path forward, the mayor said at the CED event. The seeds of our future success lie within the rich experience in our energy sector, technology, innovation, small businesses, women-led enterprises and the arts sector.

Gondek said the city must also maintain its reputation as a leader in energy production.

Many of our big energy companies are already setting very ambitious targets and are doing excellent work to innovate and reduce the intensity of their emissions. This work must continue, Gondek said.

Our ability to compete on a global stage depends on taking the position of being a leader in the world of transition.

The mayor noted the potential for the city to attract investment on a scale we have never seen before pursuing a net zero future.

The creation of zero-net asset managers initiatives representing global banks and investment houses is a clear signal that capital will flow to the countries taking action, Gondek said.

















Calgary should be on the table. We need to be there to demonstrate our leadership and expertise as part of this change, so that we can generate new jobs and new businesses that are sustainable in the long run.

The mayor added that by growing the arts sector and facilitating a comprehensive recovery that makes more women participate in the economy, the city can become more resilient and attract companies dedicated to urgent global issues.

In these unpredictable times, the city of Calgary should be a source of stability for business, a focused opportunity collector, a conscious community capacity builder.

Proclamation of a climatic emergency

During the municipal election campaign and in an interview shortly after she was elected, Gondek said one of the first things she would do as mayor is declare a climate emergency in Calgary to help attract investment.

The city council is still in a transition period and its first organizational meeting to select commission appointments is on Monday. The first full council meeting is on November 15th.

The federal government declared a climate emergency in 2019 and Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto and the Quebec National Assembly are among the jurisdictions that have all made similar statements.

On Wednesday, Gondek said part of the reason for declaring a climate emergency was to change the city’s reputation as another oil and gas producer.

“If we focus on talking about processes and the transition over time to more sustainable solutions and production methods, it is very clear that we are an evolving sector,” said the mayor.

“I am less concerned about the product being delivered by energy production and much more concerned about showing the world what we are doing to use innovation and technology to be a more responsible and sustainable producer.”

Richard Masson, executive associate at the University of Calgary School of Public Policy and chairman of the World Petroleum Council in Canada, said most major oil and gas companies are already working to reduce their emissions.

The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance – which includes Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus, Imperial, MEG Energy and Suncor – is committed to a 97 percent reduction in its emissions by 2050.

















“They are fully aware of what is happening in the world, what will happen in (United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2026), what governments are trying to do with their regulation, and so this statement does not really change “Everything,” said Masson.

“What it does for Calgary (is) is say, ‘We understand that climate change is important.'”

Time and optimism

Hirschs ’predictions were unclear as to when the provincial economy would make up for lost growth from the pandemic, saying the terrain could be filled by 2023 or 2024.

Speaking to reporters after her speech at CED, Gondek was fully aware that the city’s economic recovery is likely to take most of its current mandate.

I have a lot of basic work to do, as well as the council I am working with and we are all realistic, said the newly elected chairman. We know this is going to be a very heavy boost.

It will be making important decisions that are rooted in empirical evidence. There will be ribbons and ceremonies celebrating exponential success.

Messages from speakers from an economic perspective, including Hirsch, Gondek, ATB president and CEO Curtis Stange, CED president and interim CEO Brad Parry, and Labor, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer, shared a common theme: there is a reasons for optimism in the future of the province.

Hirsch said the recovery of the economy could take a lesson from the centuries-old Japanese practice of kintsugi, where lacquer mixed with precious metals is used to repair broken pottery, treating breakage and repair as part of the history of an object.

By embracing harm, we can transform into something that is, in fact, stronger and more resilient.