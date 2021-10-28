Climate will dominate the G20 summit ahead of the UN conference

Carabinieri police officers inspect the area with explosive detection dogs outside the congress center “La Nuvola” (new) before the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 27, 2021. REUTERS / Yara Nardi

Wealthy leaders of nations will meet before the climate summit

The presidents of China and Russia follow the events from a distance

G20 nations can make or break global warming talks

The COVID-19 crisis, the economic recovery will also appear

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) – If high-stakes climate talks are to succeed next month in Glasgow, initial signs of progress could emerge this weekend as leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies hold their summit. seen face to face in two. years.

Big obstacles stand in the way. The G20 is divided on issues such as the gradual removal of coal and the limitation of global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), giving diplomats little time to reach an agreement before the October 30-31 meeting. Read more

Many of the leaders coming to Rome, including US President Joe Biden, will fly shortly afterwards to Scotland for the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, which is seen as vital to tackling the growing threat. of temperatures. Read more

COP26 includes almost 200 countries, but the G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, is the dominant force, accounting for more than 80% of world gross domestic product, 60% of the world’s population. and about 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“The time for diplomatic goodwill has passed. If governments, especially the G20 governments, do not rise up and lead this effort, we are heading for horrific human suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week.

In a hurdle to hopes for a strong G20 response, Biden’s expectations of going to Europe with a strong domestic agreement on climate policy have been greatly diminished due to political divisions over a broader spending package. Read more

To the further disappointment of host Italy, the leaders of China, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Saudi Arabia have refused to attend the meeting, which will be held on a suburb of Rome called the EUR, built by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reportedly withdrawn due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but are expected to follow the discussions via a video link, diplomats said.

pandemic

COVID-19 meant that last year’s G20 summit was a virtual event and the continuing consequences of the health emergency will be evident in talks in Rome, with Italy leaning major economies to coordinate the global recovery.

Fears of rising energy prices and prolonged supply chains are likely to be addressed, as is the need for World Trade Organization (WTO) reform.

G20 leaders will also sign a 15% global minimum tax rate for large companies – an agreement that was finalized earlier this month and which Italy hailed as a major achievement of its one-year G20 presidency. Read more

Italy has also said it is proud of a summit it hosted in May that resulted in promises from rich countries of hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the poorest regions, as well as an agreement to channel the Monetary Fund’s emergency reserves. International in poor countries. .

“Given the international situation, I think Italy can be satisfied with its G20 presidency. But we hope that further agreements on decarbonisation can be reached,” said Antonio Villafranca, director of studies at the Italian Institute for Political Studies. International.

One area where Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi aims to find consensus is a promise to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 against 2020 levels – another element in the battle to curb the greenhouse gases responsible for warming the Earth’s atmosphere. .

One of the most complex negotiations will have to do with the need for rich countries to honor a 2009 pledge to provide the poor with $ 100 billion a year to help them adapt to climate change.

In 2015 they agreed to extend this target until 2025, but the target, which some poor countries and climate activists now say is insufficient, has not yet been achieved.

The talks will take place at a futuristic convention center called “Reja”, with social events planned in some of Rome’s historic landmarks, including a gala dinner at the president’s palace.

The Interior Ministry has said between 5,000 and 6,000 police officers along with about 500 soldiers will be deployed to ensure security. Airspace will be closed over Rome and border controls will be stepped up in an effort to keep potential troublemakers at bay.

Additional reporting by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones in Rome and Michel Rose in Paris; editing by Barbara Lewis

