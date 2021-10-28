Coronavirus data for Thursday, October 28: Hospital additions with COVID-19 continue to grow slowly

The Michigan percentage of patient beds used for COVID-19 patients has been rising for 14 consecutive weeks, recently reaching 10.5%.

While hospitals have not reached the level of coronavirus patients they saw during previous increases, this wave has been prolonged longer without a significant decrease. It also happens as hospitals continue to face an overworked and understaffed caregiver workforce.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, hospitals across the state were treating 2,175 adult patients and 50 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Of these patients, 582 were in the ICU and 316 were in ventilators.

Hospital enrollment of 2,225 patients with COVID-19 increased by 1.6% from a week ago

It is very clear, whether in the meetings of the command center or in the rounding up in our emergency care, emergency departments and hospitals, that we are really in an unexplored territory, wrote Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, as part of an Oct. 12. memo of the health system.

The number of pediatric patients this week is higher than it has been in recent weeks. While children are less likely to experience severe cases of COVID-19, they may experience serious illness, even if they are generally healthy. Almost 50% of pediatric hospitalizations do not report any underlying health condition.

This is why health officials are excited that aid may be on the way for new residents in the form of a vaccine. Two-dose injection of Pfizers for ages 5 to 11 is recommended by FDA advisors and is awaiting authorization for urgent use by the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.

Hospital admissions remain highest among unvaccinated individuals. Among the more than 5 million Michigan residents who were fully vaccinated, 1,749 residents – or 0.035% – were hospitalized with COVID-19 between January 15 and October 19.

Below is a closer look at the latest state and county coronavirus data, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccinations: 63.7% of eligible residents have received at least one dose

Michigan has administered 150,034 primary-dose vaccines over the past three weeks, including about 50,793 over the past week.

In total, more than 5.47 million Michigan residents have received a first dose, which accounts for about 63.7% of the population aged 12 and over – up from 63.3% a week ago. About 59.2% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Below is a breakdown by age group of Michigan residents who have received one or more injections and those who have been fully immunized since Tuesday, October 26th.

75 years and older: 82.1% initiated; 77.2% completed.

65 to 74: 85.6% initiated; 81.3% completed.

50 to 64: 71.4% initiated; 67.3% completed.

40 to 49: 61% initiated; 56.5% completed.

30 to 39: 57.5% initiated; 52.5% completed.

20 to 29: 47.3% initiated; 42.5% completed.

16 to 19: 49.1% initiated; 44.7% completed.

12 to 15: 41.8% initiated; 38% completed.

The following interactive map shows the number of people 12 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose so far. The numbers are based on the place of residence of the vaccine recipient versus the place where the vaccine was given.

You can hold the cursor over a circuit to view basic data, which includes a breakdown by four age groups: Those 65 and older; age 64 to 50 years; ages 49 to 20 years and under 20 years. It includes numbers of vaccines started and completed.

Can’t see the map? Click here.

Benzie County became the eighth county to reach 70% vaccinated. They joined Leelanau, Oakland, Washtenaw, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Mackinac and Kent counties. Two counties – Charlevoix and Kalamazoo – are at 69%.

Meanwhile, Cass, Hillsdale, Osceola and Mecosta counties are at the bottom of the list, each with 47% or less of its population at least partially vaccinated.

Below is a graph listing the circles from the most vaccinated to the least vaccinated. Can’t you see it? Click here.

At least 521,222 people have received a booster dose of the vaccine, which is almost a 37% increase from last week. Part of this increase is due to an expansion of the skilled population.

Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are now approved for people older than 65 years, residents of the long-term care facility, people 18-64 years old with basic medical conditions, and people whose occupations or workplaces pose a risk.

Johnson & Johnson recipients are also recommended to take an extra dose, and federal regulators have said it is okay to get a vaccine different from the one you originally got.

New cases: The state has an average of 3,318 new cases confirmed per day

This is a slight decrease (2.8%) compared to a week ago and about 11% decrease from two weeks ago when the seven-day average reached 3745 new confirmed daily cases.

Michigan ranks 11th in new cases per 100,000 people over the past week and is one of 43 states that reported a decline over the past 14 days.

Below is a graph illustrating the seven-day scale of daily reported cases throughout the pandemic. Can’t see the graph below? Click here.

Among Michigan 83 counties, 37 reported week-by-week increases in new cases. The largest increases were seen in Keweenaw, Montmorency, Leelanau, Missaukee, Ontonagon, Alcona, Houghton, Lake, Oceana and Clinton counties.

Of the remaining counties, two saw no change and 44 reported a decrease in cases compared to last week. The largest percentage improvements were seen in Gogebic, Emmet, Arenac, Menominee, Mackinac, Ogemaw, Hillsdale, Chippewa, Charlevoix and Monroe.

Below is an online database that allows readers to see the number of new coronavirus cases in the last seven days compared to last week, as well as the number per capita that fits by population. Arrows indicate whether the total number of new cases reported in the last seven days has increased or decreased compared to the previous seven days.

Can’t see the database above? Click here.

The map below is shaded by the six levels of state risk assessment. This is based on new cases reported daily for one million people for the week of October 21-27.

The arrows on the map indicate whether the total number of new cases reported in the last seven days has increased or decreased compared to last week. Readers can place their cursor over a circuit to view basic data. (Hint: You can drag the map with the cursor to see the entire Upper Peninsula.)

Can’t see the map? Click here.

Position rate: The average of seven days is 11%

This is slightly less than the 11.4% reported last week.

However, the rate has been above the high 10% broadcast threshold since the end of September. Health officials have indicated that positive test rates above 5% indicate at least a moderate level of coronavirus transmission.

Of the 66,724 diagnostic tests processed Monday and Tuesday this week, 11.2% were positive.

The rate was at 2% or less for most of June, before starting to rise in July. The highest rate reported to date was 18% and came during the peak of spring growth.

There were 23 counties that reported positive test rates of 18% or higher during the week of October 20-26, eight less than the last two weeks. Luce reported the highest weekly rate of 37%, followed by Osceola (26.9%), Iosco (25.6%), Oscoda (25%), Alcona (24.5%) and Arenac (23.6%).

Meanwhile, Washtenaw (3.57%) was the only circuit with a positive test rate lower than 5% for the second week in a row. The next lowest counts were Wayne with 5.93% and Dickinson with 7.08%.

The chart below allows you to search for each named circuit to see the average seven-day positive rate. The graph compares the average from the last seven days with the average of the previous week.

Can’t see the database? Click here.

The interactive map below shows the average seven-day testing rate by county. You can place the cursor over a circuit to view basic data.

Can’t see the map above? Click here.

Deaths: The state reports 45 deaths from COVID per day

The last seven-day average has risen almost 10% from last week and more than 36% from two weeks ago when the daily count was 33.

In the 30 days ended October 18, there were at least 1,084 deaths reported by COVID-19, of which about 78% were 60 years of age or older. Of the remaining deaths, 138 were in their 50s, 54 were in their 40s, 38 were in their 30s, seven were in their 20s and at least one – but less than six – were aged 0 to 19 years. (Only the state offers a range of 1-5 when a data set is less than six).

Since the onset of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 22,060 confirmed deaths from COVID, plus 1,466 other possible deaths, in which a physician and / or antigen test determined it for COVID-19, but no confirmatory PCR test was performed. .

Below is a graph illustrating the seven-day average of deaths reported throughout the pandemic. Can’t see the graph below? Click here.

Overall state risk assessment: All regions remain at the highest risk level

In determining risk scores, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services looks at factors such as new cases and deaths, test-positive rates, and hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

There are six levels of risk, from low levels to levels A to E. For several weeks, all eight regions of the state have remained at risk level E.

Can’t see the map above? Click here.

For more nationwide data, visit the MLives coronavirus data page.

To find a test site near you, take a look states test online find send an email to [email protected] or call 888-535-6136 between 08:00 and 17:00 on weekdays.

