Ontario introduces bill to better protect long-term care residents

After thousands of pandemic-related deaths in the province’s long-term care sector, the Progressive Conservative government of Ontario is introducing a law Thursday that would double the maximum fines imposed on homes that break the law.

The 2021 Act to Provide More Care, Protect the Elderly, and Build More Beds would increase the power of long-term care home inspectors by allowing them to issue compliance orders on the spot and allow the ministry to establish long-term care house supervisor to run a house.

In an interview with CBC News on Wednesday, Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said the government wants to better protect residents through greater accountability, stronger enforcement and increased transparency.

“We expect the majority of operators, in fact, the vast majority of operators to act within the rules. But it is important that there are consequences when they do not. Higher fines in Canada will ensure that operators understand that there are implications. “If they do not play by the rules,” said Phillips.

The bill follows the deaths of more than 3,800 long-term care residents in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it follows a move widely criticized by Prime Minister Doug Ford’s government comprehensive annual scale inspections of long-term care homes in 2019.

Phillips said the legislation aims to provide not only more oversight, but also restore confidence in the long-term care sector. It would legislate direct care objectives, include provisions for integrating a palliative care philosophy at home, and require homes to have a dedicated person responsible for preventing and controlling infection.

Phillipspreviously announced that the province will spend $ 20 million to double the number of long-term care home inspectors, with plans to hire 193 new inspection staff by next fall.

“Increasing the number of inspectors puts in the ministry’s capacity to ensure that homes are held accountable, including significant financial penalties if they fail to meet their obligations to protect the safety of their occupants and protect the quality of life.” their, “Phillips said.

According to the legislation, the maximum fines for provincial offenses under the act will be doubled:

For individuals ($ 200,000 for the first offense, $ 400,000 for the second offense).

For corporations ($ 500,000 for the first violation, $ 1,000,000 for the second violation).

For board members (licensee for profit: $ 200,000 for first offense, $ 400,000 for second offense; nonprofit licensee: $ 4,000).

Crosses representing residents who died of COVID-19 were photographed on the lawn of the Camilla Care community in Mississauga, Ont., On January 13, 2021. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The bill will empower inspectors, not just directors, to issue compliance actions. This would allow a home director or minister to suspend a license and install a long-term care supervisor to take over the operation of a home without having to revoke a license and close the home.

A long-term care supervisor would allow the ministry full control of the home until the suspension is lifted, the license expires, the license is revoked, or another solution is found. This function currently exists for government oversight of hospitals and school boards.

The bill would also prohibit any person convicted of a violation under the new act, or found guilty of professional misconduct under detailed regulations, of working, volunteering, or sitting on the board of a licensee or long-term care home. .

Phillips said he is pleased the law will legitimize the province’s commitment to increase direct care for long-term care residents to an average of four hours a day by 2025.

“My experience visiting homes has educated me about the vital role that staff and 27,000 other people working in long-term care homes play four years from now will create a much better quality of life and a much better quality of care.” he said. .

The bill will also legitimize the province’s commitment to specific direct care objectives for each year, which is three hours to March 31, 2022, three hours and 15 minutes to March 31, 2023, and three hours and 42 minutes to March 31, 2024. ..

People protest outside the Tendercare Living Center long-term care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. This LTC home in Scarborough was hit hard by the new coronavirus during the second wave. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Under the legislation, the minister will now be responsible for annual reporting on each objective, and if the objective is not achieved, will draw up a public plan explaining why the objective was not achieved and how the other objective will be achieved.

The bill would require homes to incorporate a palliative care philosophy into their care and services.

Phillips said every home, under the bill, would have a mandate to have a staff dedicated to infection prevention and control (IPAC), who is responsible for the IPAC program as their primary responsibility. This person should receive specific training. Inspectors will be required to audit IPAC programs.

In terms of transparency, the draft law includes a section on quality of care and quality of life and this would mean mandatory quarterly public reporting requirements, including standardized annual surveys for residents and households. It will also have regulations defining the role of caregivers and medical directors in providing care.

And the bill would allow appeals to the minister in the licensing process and enable the establishment of a quality long-term care center that would disseminate best practices through training and research.

The draft law will repeal the current Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007, create the Long-Term Care Regulation Act, 2021, and amend the 2010 Nursing Homes Act.