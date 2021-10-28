Ontario seeks to increase accountability, improve care in the long-term care sector

TORONTO – Ontario plans to double the maximum fines for long-term care violations and stop convicted offenders from working in the sector, in a bid to increase accountability and improve care for residents.

Under the legislation introduced Thursday, individuals can be fined up to $ 400,000 for second-degree violations and corporations can be fined up to $ 1 million. Board members in for-profit homes can be fined up to $ 400,000.

“It’s a very clear message to the organizations that are running these homes, that we have an expectation that they will live within the rules,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said in an interview before presenting the bill.

“You have to act within the rules or there will be consequences.”

The long-term care sector was devastated by the pandemic, recording more than 15,000 infections among residents and more than 4,000 deaths.

Anyone convicted of a criminal offense under the new legislation, or under existing rules, will be barred from working, volunteering, or sitting on the board of a long-term care home.

The legislation would also give the minister the power to suspend – rather than revoke – a house license and install a supervisor without having to close the house and disrupt residents’ care.

The legislation would also mandate that homes have a designated and trained manager for infection prevention and control programs, which should be audited by inspectors.

The government announced plans earlier this week to double the inspectors’ workforce by next fall. The new legislation will allow inspectors to place immediate home charges.

















Another piece of legislation would mandate quarterly reporting on home quality indicators and standardized annual surveys of residents and households.

Other efforts to improve transparency include regulations to come later, defining the roles of caregivers and medical directors, and establishing a quality center that will focus on seeking best practices.

The legislation comes after a commission on COVID-19 in long-term care homes in Ontario found that a lack of preparedness and decades of neglect contributed to the devastation in the sector during the pandemic. The final report of that commission called for reforms to protect residents in the future.

Thursday’s legislation would also require the long-term care minister to report annually on the Progressive Conservative government’s targets of achieving an average of four hours of direct day care per capita by 2025.

To achieve this goal, the government plans to spend billions of dollars to hire more staff, including recently announced programs aimed at attracting nurses and personal support staff.

Trade unions have noted low wages as a key factor behind chronically low staffing levels in long-term care. The government announced Thursday that it will extend a temporary $ 3 pay rise for personal support workers until the end of March.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has said he will make the pay rise permanent, but has not said how or when it will happen. Phillips said Thursday that he thinks the government’s employment targets are achievable despite the pay rise is still temporary.

“We are committed to making sure that personal support staff are paid fairly for the very hard work they do,” he said.

A union representing front-line workers criticized the government only for temporarily extending wage increases.

“It is simply cruel to tie PSWs several months at a time instead of providing them with the security of a safe job,” said SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart.

